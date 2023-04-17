What are OMVs and what virtual mobile operators exist

- Advertisement -

The Virtual Mobile Operators (MVNOs) They are companies that offer mobile telephone services using the network of another operator, renting their infrastructure and services. MVNOs do not have their own network, but they do manage their own brand and services, which allows them to offer more competitive rates than traditional operators.

These more competitive rates are the result of the agreements that the MVNOs reach with the proprietary operators of mobile telephone networks. In essence, they buy very large amounts of call minutes and data traffic from them, an acquisition in which the usual discounts for purchase volume are applied.

In addition, the price they can offer is lower because by not using their own network, these virtual operators have lower costs. For example, they do not have to face the maintenance of an infrastructure of base stations, repeaters and other facilities.

As a way of opening up to other market niches by offering a differentiating brand, some large operators have chosen to have their own MVNOs. Thus, they can offer other rate ranges and target different user segments.

Which MVNOs currently exist in Spain

In Spain there have been several MVNOs, most of which are still active. Some of them are:

-There+: Independent MVNO with Yoigo coverage offers mobile telephony services on WiMax technology in municipalities with a low population, in addition to deploying its own fiber networks. As a distinctive fact, it offers a health care service via video call.

-Avatel: In addition to offering OMV services in mobile telephony, its specialty is the installation of small fiber networks in small towns. It operates mainly on the Mediterranean coast, in Extramadura, Castilla-La Mancha, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

–Adam: It offers OMV services in mobile telephony and its specialty is the installation of small fiber networks in small towns.

-Amenable: More than an OMV, one could speak of a white brand for Orange. The brand was the first to break the original mobile phone duopoly between Movistar and Vodafone.

-Tell me: Independent MVNO that operates on Orange coverage and that is committed to offering large amounts of gigabytes in its rates.

-Digi: It uses Movistar coverage but it is an independent operator, of Romanian origin. It does have its own fiber network, and where it does not yet have it, it operates on Movistar’s. It offers special plans for calls between Spain and Romania.

-Euskaltel: It has its own Internet network in the Basque Country, as well as having Yoigo mobile coverage.

-Finetwork: Independent MVNO, uses Vodafone coverage and allows you to accumulate gigabytes. In certain areas, it maintains agreements with small local operators such as Lolophone, Movilfly, Ovanet, TotWifi, Pinkbear, Vallecas Telecom, Wabimovil…

–Guuk: OMV with Yoigo coverage created in 2020 by MásMóvil to compete with EuskalTel, Telecable and R in Asturias, Galicia and the Basque Country.

-Mobile Hits: Belongs to MásMóvil since 2019. Uses Yoigo coverage.

-ION Mobile: Independent MVNO with Movistar coverage, its platform usually reaches agreements with local operators, although it also offers service throughout Spain under its own brand.

-Jazztel: Owned by Orange and specialized in offering Internet, landline and mobile telephony services. Previously it also offered pay television services, which it has now parted with.

-Jetnet: OMV with Orange coverage characterized by offering a greater amount of data at the cheapest rates.

-Lebara: MásMóvil acquired this OMV in 2018 and has specialized in offering cheap calls abroad. Use Yoigo coverage.

-Lemmon: Independent MVNO on Orange coverage, previously called Lemonvil.

-Call now: It belongs to MásMóvil since 2017, it is its brand with the simplest and most affordable services and offers. It does not offer fiber, or pay television or mobile phones in installments. Use Yoigo coverage.

-Lobster: Its potential clientele are the British who reside in or temporarily transit through Spain and wish to use the services of an operator where they are attended to in English. They have specialized in prepaid lines and have Movistar coverage.

-Lowi: Owned by Vodafone and focused on offering telephone and Internet services at low prices. It became fashionable to accumulate the following month of the gigabytes of data not consumed in the previous month.

-Lycamobile: Acquired by MásMóvil in 2020, its specialty is cheap calls abroad. Use Yoigo coverage.

-Mobilefree: This independent MVNO works on the Yoigo network, relying on Movistar and Orange in case the former’s coverage fails. Its forte is family rates only for mobile lines.

-O2: It belongs to Movistar and its simpler rates include fewer services by default.

-Oceans: Belongs to MásMóvil since 2020. Uses Yoigo coverage.

-Olephone: Recently arrived on the market, it is the first MVNO to offer unlimited data.

-Pepephone: Owned by MásMóvil since 2016 and focused on offering mobile rates with very competitive prices, boasting of the good treatment they give their most loyal customers. Use Yoigo coverage.

-R mobile: It has its own fiber network in Galicia and Yoigo mobile coverage. It belongs to MásMovil since 2022.

-Mobile Republic: OMV with customizable rates and tailored services for each user. It was acquired by Orange in 2018 but disappeared in 2021 after joining Simyo.

-Simyo: Owned by Orange and focused on the sale of SIM cards with customizable rates and including installment payments for mobile phones.

-Sooop: Independent MVNO with Orange coverage offers points for participation in its user community.

-Telecable: Independent MVNO with Yoigo coverage, has its own fiber optic network in Asturias. It was acquired by MásMóvil.

-You: Belonging to Vodafone, it only offers low contract rates in both mobile only and fiber only.

-Tuenti: It disappeared in 2022, after the consolidation of the brand or two, both belonging to Telefónica. Tuenti became an OMV as part of the strategy of the social network (also defunct) of the same name.

-Virgin Telco: It became part of MásMóvil in 2021. Its main characteristic was to allow the user a complete configuration of the services to be contracted. It uses Yoigo but in the event of failure of said operator’s coverage, it maintains reinforcement agreements with Movistar and Orange.

-Xenet: OMV with Orange coverage, its hallmark is the large number of gigabytes it offers at reduced prices. Based in Valencia, it has its own fiber optic deployment in the area.

-Yu: It belongs to Vodafone as a brand with cheaper rates.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning the case of MásMóvihe. Initially it was also an MVNO but it grew until in 2016 it acquired Yoigo, which was an operator that owned its own telephone network.

Over time it has increased in size until it acquired Orange itself, with which it is in the process of merging. When the operation ends at the end of 2023, it will originate the largest mobile telephone operator in Spain by number of clients, taking that first position from the traditional leader, Telefónica.