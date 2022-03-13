What are Amazon Alexa hunches about and how to use them

As we well know, from Amazon They are always looking for ways to make life easier for us, adding small details that make a difference, and this time we refer specifically to the Alexa virtual assistant.

Well, if you have an Amazon smart speaker then, in addition to offering you audio playback, it also has a function called Hunches (hunches), which basically allows Alexa carry out tasks based on your habits.

Following this same line, we say that this Alexa tool would come to carry out various actions through hunches, which, as we said, will be defined according to your routine. In other words, with the Hunches tool activated, Alexa will be able to turn off your smart lights. if it determines that you are not home or even if you have gone to sleep.

Well, the process to correctly use Amazon Alexa hunches It is not very complicated to say, so if you are interested in using this function and getting the most out of this wizard, you can do so by following the steps that we will show you below, so let’s go for it.

This way you can the function of Alexa Hunches

– Enter the Alexa app on your mobile device.

– Click on the option Pluswhich is located in the lower right corner.

– Scroll down and click on the tab Settingwho is represented by the icon of a gear wheel.

– Once inside, access the function of hunch or Hunches.

– Press on Set up hunches and choose your own hunch first.

As you can see, whichever option you choose (turn off the lights if you fall asleep or if you leave the house), the app will give you a kind of specialized guide and will take you by the hand in the process, which will not hesitate more than a few minutes.