What Apple did not tell about the new iPhone SE third…

Yesterday’s event, Tuesday March 8, served to show that last minute rumors are the key to knowing what Apple is going to launch. They got everything right and that takes the fun out of the events a bit but it also puts their incentive in terms of knowing if they will get it right or not. They succeeded in presenting a new renovated iPhone SE. The features that they told us about in Peek Performance are many, but there are some that they omitted for their own interest. But Here we bring you everything that they did not say about this new terminal.

iPhone SE: The fine print of each of its features

When Tim Cook presented the new color of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, that dark green, it took just a couple of minutes to give way to the presentation of the renewed iPhone SE. With some features that make it a little more “Pro” if possible. Apple’s most affordable phone is getting older.

However, there are some of the features that sound great on paper and yet reality makes us realize again that not all glitters is gold. Although some of its specifications are to spare, you have to read the fine print. That sometimes makes us return to reality like a jug of cold water. But there are also reasons to rejoice.

Let’s see what is the small letter:

The flagship feature is 5G. However only supports the sub-6 GHz standard which is slightly slower than the ultra-fast mmWave.

which is slightly slower than the ultra-fast mmWave. Apple promises a longer battery life, thanks to the efficient A15 Bionic chip. This translates to 2 more hours of video playback. In total about 15 hours of video playback compared to 13 on the iPhone SE 2.

thanks to the efficient A15 Bionic chip. This translates to 2 more hours of video playback. In total about 15 hours of video playback compared to 13 on the iPhone SE 2. While the camera hardware hasn’t improved at all, there are new computational photography features like Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photo Styles like on iPhone 13.

like Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photo Styles like on iPhone 13. Apple says that this iPhone SE it has “the strongest glass in a smartphone on the front and back” although there is no pottery.

This iPhone SE is more expensive than the iPhone SE 2. Approximately 40 euros more.

IP67 water (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) but the dust resistance is identical to the previous model

The new iPhone SE it is lighter than the last generation.

With this, everything that surrounds the third generation iPhone SE is clear There are no more excuses to buy it…or not.