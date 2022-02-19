What Android version do I need? The Play Store now indicates the minimum requirements for apps

In recent days Google is constantly updating the user experience of the Android version of his Play Store, improving many small aspects that make its use easier and more immediate. We recently witnessed the introduction of a system that allows you to follow the progress of the app download also from the Android home screen, while today we are talking about a novelty more focused on the theme of application compatibility.

The latest update – being activated on the server side – introduces a new entry within the entry Info about the appfrom which it is possible to understand at a glance what is the minimum android version needed to install applications. As you can see from the screens proposed just below, the novelty is already active on some of our terminals, so the diffusion seems to be already well underway.

The images we offer you about some of the most popular applications on Android, such as YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp for which – respectively – the version 6.0, 10 and 4.1 of the green robot’s operating system. This function was already available for some time on the web version of the Play Store, so we are simply witnessing the equalization of the options available between the two digital stores.