What about Brazil? Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon chipset expected to launch in India soon

While the market keeps an eye on the constant leaks involving the future launch of the Galaxy S23 FE, sources indicate that the Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 chipset should finally be made official in India.
It may seem like a late launch, but, as in Europe, the Galaxy S21 FE was only sold with the Exynos 2100 chipset in the Asian country.
People working in Samsung India’s smartphone distribution chain say the Korean manufacturer has already started training salespeople for offline channels.
The expected price for the new device is 40 thousand rupees, something around R$ 2,368 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes. This value is valid for the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
For now, Samsung India has not commented on the matter and this indicates that everything remains in the realm of rumors. Even so, it is worth remembering here the specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE, since the device is more powerful than much more recent intermediary.
The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz rate, 32 MP front camera, 12 MP rear main sensor (OIS) and 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging.
Currently, the device already runs Android 13 under the One UI 5.1 interface.
- 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with punch hole and 120 Hz rate
- Exynos 2100 Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/1.8 OIS)
- Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor
- Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom)
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, DeX, stereo sound and fingerprint reader under the display
- 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging
- Android 13 with OneUI 5.1
- Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm
- Weight: 177g
