What about Brazil? Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon chipset expected to launch in India soon

While the market keeps an eye on the constant leaks involving the future launch of the Galaxy S23 FE, sources indicate that the Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 chipset should finally be made official in India.

It may seem like a late launch, but, as in Europe, the Galaxy S21 FE was only sold with the Exynos 2100 chipset in the Asian country.

People working in Samsung India’s smartphone distribution chain say the Korean manufacturer has already started training salespeople for offline channels.

The expected price for the new device is 40 thousand rupees, something around R$ 2,368 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes. This value is valid for the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.