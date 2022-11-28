What a madness: Huawei’s next smartwatch could integrate its own helmets

- Advertisement -

It is very difficult at times to innovate in technological devices, but from time to time some ideas are known that give a breath of fresh air to the market. And, this, it seems that it is what has been known regarding a new smartwatch that the company would be preparing Huawei. We tell you what it is about.

The Asian firm has become quite a Referrer in this segment of the wearables accessories market, since it offers options that are the most interesting -and that, generally, have a most competitive price-. It is true that, in general, the smart watches that they launch do not allow you to install applications… but they do offer everything necessary for complete and effective use (and, in addition, they have a most striking design). But, the idea, does not go through either of these two sections.

What would Huawei have in mind

- Advertisement -

Well, the data that has been known has to do with the launch of a product that would have the name Huawei WatchBuds. It is already indicated that the device in question would merge two of the ranges of accessories that the firm currently has on the market: smartwatches and headphones. And, the truth is, it sounds great that she could achieve it. And, as you can see in the image that we leave after this paragraph, things can be quite crazy.

Android Headlines

Basically, what you would try is to place some headphones inside the smart watch itself. In this way, when you want to listen to music via Bluetooth (which may well be inside the smartwatch itself), you would simply have to take them out and put them in the usual way (the elongated and small cylinder shape is most curious). By the way, if the design is what has been seen, the ergonomics can be quite good, at least on paper.

Many unknowns regarding this product

The truth is that everything is striking, but there are many questions that remain in the air, and that are difficult to answer. One of them, to give an example, is how great should be the smartwatch for the hardware necessary to function where it should be (and this is especially relevant when it comes to the battery). In addition, everything that has to do with charging, which could be simultaneous, only increases doubts, since it seems very complicated in terms of speed and temperature control. But hey, at least the idea would be there.

The truth is that Huawei is known for doing some work that is, to say the least, peculiar. An example is the Huawei FreeBuds that is shaped like a lipstick in its case or the TalkBand B6 smart bracelet that integrated the smartband and a Bluetooth headset. Therefore, within the madness that this team would be, for the Asian firm to do it, it is not exactly the strangest thing.

- Advertisement -

>