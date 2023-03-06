What a barbarity: the screen of the OPPO Find X6 Pro will have a spectacular brightness

- Advertisement -

There is not much left for the new product range to be launched OPPO Find X6. This will happen first in China and, later, in the rest of the countries in which the Asian company is present (such as Spain, for example). Well, new details have been revealed regarding what the most outstanding model of the two that will be part of the range will offer: the so-called Pro.

The truth is that this terminal is going to be part of the high-end product on its own merits, and the idea that it has is to compete with the most important devices on the market (iPhone 14; Samsung Galaxy S23 and, of course, the Xiaomi 13). Therefore, the bet is very important… as much as in the new folding that OPPO announced not long ago and that are the best that can be bought worldwide. And one of the sections where this device will especially stand out will be on its screen.

A pair of pants in the OPPO Find X6 Pro

Right now it is difficult to compete in what has to do with image quality, since there are smartphones that have very good panels. But, the truth is that OPPO is going to put all the meat on the grill, from what has been known. So, the choice is a screen AMOLED E6 with 6.8 inches and that it will have a 2K resolution (23,168 x 1,440 pixels). In addition, you will not lack frequency of 120hz and a full ability to display colors up to 10-bit. That is, the precision will be excellent.

OPPO

But what is really impressive if the forecasts are met is that the panel will include proprietary technology to be able to reach a brightness that exceeds eight times, which is common in the most striking models on the market. Thus, it is pointed out that it would reach no less than 2,500 nits, a spectacular figure that will make it completely differential if confirmed. The truth is that it would allow the content to be seen with an intensity never seen before and, with total security, compatibility with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision will be included.

Other things to expect on the phone

Apart from what we have indicated, part of the hardware that is expected to be part of the OPPO Find X6 Pro has become known. Thus, for example, the processor will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 It will be aided by 16GB of RAM. To this we must add a storage of 512 gigabytes (UFS 4.0) and that its battery of 5,000mAh have a fast charge 100W. Come on, everything perfectly designed to be part of the high-end. It is important to note that the ISP MariSilicon X2 will be used to optimize the behavior of the cameras that will be part of this expected terminal.

