We’ve found a breakthrough against Alzheimer’s in an unexpected place: the flu vaccine

The University of Texas Health Sciences Center, UTHealth Houston, recently released the results of a study linking the vaccine to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s. The results are promising but little is known about the mechanisms behind this effect and therefore how to take advantage of it.

The results of the study.

The study was conducted in the United States and found a 40% reduction in the probability associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease and having received the flu vaccine. Specifically, the researchers discovered when analyzing the data that, while 8.5% of those who had not received the vaccine developed the disease during the study period, the proportion was reduced to 5.1% among those who did receive it.

The team of researchers also observed an increasing relationship between the doses of vaccines received and protection against the disease. As explained by Avram Bukhbinder, one of the authors of the study in the press release published by UTHealth, “the rate of developing Alzheimer’s was the lowest among those who received the vaccine each year.

More details about the research work.

Details of the study are now available in the journal Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. More than two million profiles were analyzed in the study, among which 935,887 vaccinated participants and as many unvaccinated were chosen. They were Americans over 65 years of age. The study followed up for four years.

The technique used is known as Propensity Score Matching, a technique for which “pairs” of participants with similar characteristics are established. This methodology allows researchers to obtain valuable information on the effects of treatments, although it is not considered as precise as randomized controlled trials.

Two years of finding the possible link.

The possible relationship between the flu vaccine and resistance to Alzheimer’s is not entirely new. Two years ago, the UTH research team published the first results in this regard. On that occasion, they analyzed the medical records of more than 300,000 patients in search of this relationship.

Albert Amran, then a student at UTHealth and co-author on both studies, explained at the time that their theory was that flu virus proteins could “train” the body’s immune response, thus protecting against Alzheimer’s. He also pointed out the need to further analyze the issue and conduct clinical trials to explore the flu vaccine as a “public health strategy in the fight against [el Alzheimer]”.

More protective vaccines?

But these discoveries have not come alone. Also in 2020, two studies found similar links. One of them found that vaccination against pneumonia could reduce the incidence of Alzheimer’s by up to 40%, while another found that older people with dementia were much more likely to die after contracting an infection than those without dementia.

This has led the team to delve further into the mechanisms that link vaccination against certain diseases with immunity against Alzheimer’s. “We are thinking that it is not a specific effect of the flu vaccine,” explains Paul Schulz, another member of the research team. Schulz also acknowledged that they still had a lot to learn about how the immune system responds in these cases.

Another question yet to be elucidated is whether the vaccine only helps prevent Alzheimer’s or whether it also has a positive effect on more advanced stages of the disease.

Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that is estimated to end up affecting 20% ​​of people who reach 80 years of age, with around one million sick people in Spain. It is associated with the death of neurons, which causes shrinkage and atrophy of the brain. It is a disease closely linked to age, which affects patients slowly and progressively.

Alzheimer’s has no cure and is a difficult disease to investigate since it affects the human brain. Therapies against the disease often focus on attenuating its symptoms and containing their development. Several experimental treatments are in the testing process, but it must always be taken into account that a good part of them will fall by the wayside.