“Westworld” finished its fourth season: What do we know about the fifth installment?

Westworld It is one of the most outstanding television productions to date. Its first season began in 2016 by hbo max and as of today it has 4 deliveries in total; the latter premiered on June 26, 2022, which ended yesterday August 14, with its 8 episodes. The latter was set seven years after the end of the third season and has been described as a “dark odyssey into the fate of sentient life on Earth.” Now the question is, what will become of the next installment?

In the last episode of season 4 of Westworldcalled “What will be, will be”, everything became chaos at its best . Plans for the occupation of human cities by androids, thoughts that humans are a fundamentally destructive species; more machine killing of people, clashes between humans; among other situations out of control.

Refering to season, which could be the definitive end of the series, EdHarris, one of the main actors of this atrocious and dystopian story, brings to life the Man in black or Williams, said: “I do know that we have one more season left and it will start shooting in April and May of next year (2023). However, I have no idea how it will end.”

Images from “Westworld”, season. (HBO)

It should be clarified that HBO has not officially communicated any information regarding the renewal of the series. Therefore, its potential plot remains a mystery. However, based on the ending of season 4 episode 8, it appears that Westworld is returning to its origins. That is, the series could return to the western theme park that started it all: this, because in the season finale, Dolores “reset” the world, bringing the original park back to life. “Maybe this time we’ll break free,” she says.

On the other hand, it is known that before the premiere of the fourth installment, the co-creator Lisa Joy he told dead line that Westworld has not yet reached its final plot. “Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not yet reached it”; said.

In a possible fifth season, we could assume that the show would taper towards the ending intended by the creators, hoping to bring the story to a convenient end. For now, it only remains to wait what its continuation would be like, including its other relevant data.

The fourth season of Westworld is complete on HBO Max.

