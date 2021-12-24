Weston family sells iconic Brown Thomas and Arnotts as part of €4.7 Billion mega-deal

Two of Dublin’s iconic luxury department stores, Arnotts and Brown Thomas, have been sold by the Weston family as part of a €4.7 billion deal between Selfridges, Signa and Central Group.

The deal will lead to the creation of one of the world’s leading omnichannel department store groups.

The Selfridges Group is owned by the Irish-Canadian family The Westons, who also own iconic stores in the UK and the Netherlands.

This deal will lead to The Selfridges Group becoming part of the combined portfolio from Signa and Central Group.

Stores included in this combined portfolio includes Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Globus in Switzerland.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts will continue to be run by existing management teams as well as their e-commerce platforms and operating companies.

Alannah Weston, Chairman of Selfridges Group, said: “The acquisition of Selfridges Group by Central and Signa is testament to the successful realisation of my father’s vision for an iconic group of beautiful, truly experiential, department stores.

“Creative thinking has been at the heart of everything we did together for nearly twenty years and sustainability is deeply embedded in the business. I am proud to pass the baton to the new owners who are family businesses that take a long-term view.

“I know they will fully embrace that vision and continue to empower our incredible team to take the Group from strength to strength.”

Alanah’s father, The late Galen Weston acquired Selfridges in 2003 and then formed the Selfridges Group in 2010.

Dublin-born Alannah came in 10th place on the Times UK 2021 rich list after her and her family’s wealth increased by over €450 million this year.

Tos Chirathivat, Executive Chairman and CEO of Central, said: “It is a privilege to be acquiring Selfridges Group, including the flagship Oxford Street store, which has been at the centre of London’s most famous shopping street for over 100 years.

“As family businesses, Central and Signa will focus on delivering exceptional and inclusive store and digital experiences for both local residents and overseas visitors alike, to ensure we can give all the stores in Selfridges Group a bright future for the next 100 years.”

“We are looking forward to working with the management teams and the colleagues across Selfridges Group, as we seek to create a world-leading luxury, retail company.”