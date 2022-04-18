Westlife star Nicky Byrne has revealed he wants to get back on the airwaves

Nicky Byrne says he would love to return to the radio – but is too busy with Westlife at the moment.

The singer-turned-broadcaster previously hosted his own mid-morning 2fm show with Jenny Greene, but left in 2019 following the news the band were reuniting.

Nicky, 43, said: “Radio is something I always want to keep in my life, but I just don’t have the time right now. Westlife has a big tour coming up.

“We kick off in Kent in the UK on July 1, then we’re performing in Colchester and later in that week we come back to Dublin to do a couple of nights in the Aviva Stadium.

“Then we’re touring pretty much every weekend right up until October when we start arena shows in the UK.”

The tour, which was originally meant to happen before the Covid-19 pandemic, will continue into 2023 as Nicky and bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily hope to travel outside of Europe.

He added: “Next year we need to look at Asia because those tour dates still need to be done, but those parts of the world haven’t fully opened up yet because of Covid so we will have to wait and see.”

This tour has been a long time coming, and the dad-of-three says it feels incredible to get back out on the road and honour cancelled gigs.

Nicky added: “I’m really looking forward to it because we’ve all been through a strange few years.”

The World Of Our Own singer also hopes to return to hosting Dancing With The Stars on RTE if the dates work out but admitted being in the band is his favourite job.

He added: “I love working on TV, but being with the lads and being a part of Westlife is entirely different.

“We get to travel, sing our greatest hits and our shows always have a real party atmosphere.”

