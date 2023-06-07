Western Digital Launches Competitively Priced Xbox Series X|S Expansion Cards

- Advertisement -

This Tuesday (6), the Western Digital introduced its first expansion card for Xbox Series X|S consoles. The new external storage driver has a version with 512 GB and another with 1 TBwhich reach the international market at a competitive price. It is worth noting that the technology used is the property of the xbox. Therefore, there are no surprises regarding the specifications of the card, which has up to 2.5 GB/s of reading and writing and is inserted in the expansion slot located on the back of the consoles.





A western digital is the first manufacturer of components and peripherals that entered the dispute with Seagate, which offered this type of accessory alone in the market. The arrival of a new player in the segment should improve prices for consumers. According to Western Digital, the 512 GB expansion card costs US$ 80, about ~R$ 392 in direct conversion to our currency and without the added taxes. The variant with more space, 1TB, costs US$ 150, something around R$ 736.