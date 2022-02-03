Western Digital Introduces the New WD Black SN770, an Affordable Gaming NVMe SSD

Expansion of its consumer SN series, Western Digital has just introduced your new WD Black SN770 M2.o NVMe SSDsstorage units designed for the mid-range, offering a great balance between performance and price.

Unlike other top models in its family, this time we are faced with the arrival of a single model with a tablet with a compact and heatsinkless design, without making an excessive difference in terms of performance to add full compatibility for desktops and laptops.

As shared by the brand itself, the WD Black SN770 has been developed to meet the expectations of the main SSD consumers, keeping a special focus on the gamer publicwith a PCIe 4 interface that offers fast speeds of Up to 5,150 MB/s sequential read and 4,900 MB/s sequential write speeds that allow users to enjoy fast file transfers and short load times.





On the other hand, WD has also provided some random performance numbers in the form of up to 740,000 read IOPS and 800,000 write IOPS, offering a 40% improvement in performance and 20% in energy efficiency over the previous generation WD SN750 SE. So while these figures are still quite far from the WD SN850, it should be noted that the company is targeting that SSD towards a premium mid-range consumer market.

And is that the real appeal of the WD Black SN770 lies in its economic nature. As the company has shared, all variants of these SSDs are now available for purchase through the official website, with prices starting at 76.99 euros of the 250 GB SKU, increasing to 112.99 euros for the 500 GB model, going through 186.99 euros for the 1 TB model, and reaching a price of 438.99 euros for the 2 TB.