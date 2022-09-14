Western Digital and Epic Games present a “Fortnite” microSDXC for the Switch

- Advertisement -

Western has introduced the first officially licensed themed card for the Nintendo Switch that comes to market. The memory card, a SanDisk , is the result of the storage giant’s collaboration with Epic and Nintendo.

The Fortnite themed card for the Nintendo Switch has been created to provide gamers with constant and reliable storage when playing Epic Games’ best-selling title. The card has been tested and validated for use with all Nintendo Switch systems and includes a limited lifetime warranty.

Inspired by the epic Skull Trooper outfits (on the 128GB capacity card) and the legendary Cuddle Team Leader (on the 256GB capacity), the exterior design of the cards pays homage to some of the most original and popular outfits in the game. Additionally, game fans who purchase the card will receive a code to purchase a “Angular Flow Wrap2”, to captivate any squadmate.

“Epic Games has hundreds of millions of fans around the world and is a leader in the gaming industry”, comments Susan Park, vice president of product management for Western Digital Consumer Solutions. “We are delighted to partner with Epic Games and Nintendo to help improve the gaming experience for gamers by providing our themed memory cards to the Fortnite community.”, they point out.

Availability and price

The SanDisk Fortnite microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch is now available through the Western Digital retail channel and online store in the following storage capacities and prices:

128GB: €25.99

256GB: €46.99

This card is a special card promoted by big manufacturers, but obviously you can use others from the same SanDisk or others. If you need it, don’t miss our latest microSD guide.