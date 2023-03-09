West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream: Watch for Free

3March is here, and if you love college basketball, that means March Madness. The NCAA Tournament doesn’t start until next week, but the Big 12 has been the best conference all season, and the Big 12 Tournament is here. The first round sees 8-seed West Virginia taking on 9-seed Texas Tech, and with ESPN covering the tournament, there’s plenty of places to watch online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve got all of the details you’ll need to find the West Virginia vs Texas Tech game online, and we’ve even tracked down some ways to watch for free.

Watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best streaming TV options for sports lovers, as its channel lineup places a major emphasis on sports. This includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the West Virginia vs Texas Tech game, and it’s also one of the few places you can watch the game for free. New subscribers can get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, which will allow you to watch West Virginia vs Texas Tech and the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament for free.

Watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream on Sling TV

One of the best places to watch live TV online is Sling TV, an all-in-one streaming TV service that offers two great base plans and lets you add additional networks as you see fit. The ESPN networks are part of Sling’s base packaging, making it a great place to watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream. While there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available, a Sling TV subscription is a good investment for sports lovers, as its base plans include NFL Network and TNT in addition to ESPN. Most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can combine the two for access to even more. Sling plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is an great subscription option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial available. This will give you an idea of what the service is all about, and you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream.

Watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Over the years, YouTube TV has developed into an impressive streaming TV service and is worth taking seriously if you’re a sports lover. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, including several ESPN networks and the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including Fox Sports and NBC Sports in addition to ESPN. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which will allow you watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream for free.

Watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers may find it more difficult to get access to the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sports events. A virtual private network is a great workaround, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers trying to watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech game online. A NordVPN subscription is inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service entirely free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

