West Hunt and his deduction in the West shows his road map

Although it is something much more typical of board games, games had their great boom with the explosion of Among Us. The fact that it was the simplest premise in the world (a traitor among the crew of the ship who has to sabotage it while they try to discover it) did not prevent it from being a success, especially because of its social power. Naturally, the idea is good and can be exploited. Today we highlight you West Huntfrom the studio NewGen.

The game that edits WanderingWizard takes us to the Old West and proposes us either to be the sheriff or the outlaw. In each game the outlaw will have a different appearance (woman, man, old man, native American, etc.) and must complete missions (random in each game) without the weight of the law falling on him. The sheriff on his side must investigate and discover which villager is the damned outlaw and, above all, not shoot a poor innocent.

An interesting proposal that allows games of 1 VS 1, 2 VS 2 or against the CPU and that today has released its road map for the coming months, adding new features, cosmetics and technical improvements to improve a title that is in Early Access since June.

If you are interested in West Huntyou know, you can play this early version and see how the game grows in the coming months.