West Dublin locals launch new playground campaign

A petition has been launched for a new playground for a west Dublin village.

Residents of Chapelizod are appealing to Dublin City Council to build a new play area for children.

There were two playgrounds in the village over 30 years ago, but both were removed after they fell into disrepair due to the lack of maintenance.

Chapelizod has had a “facelift” in recent years following the opening of two new coffee shops that have “injected a great sense of community into the heart of the village”, the petition claims.

The nearest playgrounds are currently in Ballyfermot which have been described as not in a safe walking distance for young kids and toddlers.

Additionally, a big influx of young families and two creches reaching full capacity has resulted in a need for a new playground.

The petition states: “There is a huge demand for a playground.

“We are asking DCC to invest in our village and keep the momentum of restoration in the village alive by building a new playground for the children of Chapelizod. Please sign the petition and show your support.”

The petition has already received over 300 signatures. You can sign here to support the cause.

