West Dublin cigarette factory site with plans for 500 apartments up for sale

A West Dublin cigarette factory site with approved plans for 500 apartments is up for sale.

The old Gallaher cigarette factory, located at the junction of Greenhills and Airton Road in Tallaght, is up for sale for €16.5 million.

The 6.5-acre site has planning permission for 502 apartments.

Permission was applied for by Greenleaf Homes in February 2020, and was granted by An Bord Pleanala under the Strategic Housing Development Plan in June 2020.

97 one-bed, 257 two-bed, and 48 three-bed apartments were approved, as well as space for retail units, a creche, and over 200 car parking spaces.

Originally built in the 1950s, Gallaher was one of the largest employers in the area.

The factory produced cigarettes for brands such as Benson & Hedges and Silk Cut, and employed over 1000 people at its peak.

It closed for the final time in 2003 after the business restructured at European level.

