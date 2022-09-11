“Werewolf By Night”: Marvel’s Halloween special with Gael García already has a preview

the mexican actor Gael officially joins the Cinematic Universe of with Werewolf By Nightthe first special of throughout the history of the franchise. Directed by Michael Giacchino, this footage is characterized by having the style of a black and white film, and enjoys effects very similar to those of classic cinema. Watch the official trailer that was unveiled this September 10 at the D23 Expo 2022.

For the first time, Marvel Studios celebrate the dates of Halloween with special content for subscribers Disney+. Taking advantage of the horror theme, the famous Werewolf from the comics, Jack Russell. The character, known among the horror pages of the Casa de las Ideas, will be played by the star of Latin origin who became known for his roles in loves dogs Y Coconut.

Gael Garcia and Laura Donelly star in Marvel’s Halloween special. (DisneyPlus)

Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog, the special is set in 1972 and centers on an ordinary man who carries a family curse on his back: he has the ability to transform into a wolf. Jack has managed to keep his wild nature at bay and becomes a hero when he begins to use his powers to combat demons and other evil supernatural forces.

The first preview of Werewolf By Night It takes us into this double facet that the protagonist lives. He kills demons, but he’s also just an ordinary man when he’s not turned into a furry beast. In turn, to establish a more terrifying style, the production takes many references from classic and black and white cinema. It is known that in the comics he has crossed paths with other superheroes or villains, but it is not clear if the same will happen in the future of the game. UCM.

In the cast, they act together Gael Garcia Y Laura Donnelly in a role that has not yet been specified. The project is led by Michael Giacchinothe brilliant songwriter behind such big-screen hits as Ratatouille, The Incrediblesthe modern saga of spider-manamong others.

Werewolf By Night will launch in Disney+ next October 7.

