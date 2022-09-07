“Wendell and Wild”, the new Netflix animation created by the minds behind “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline”

During the last decades a classic to see in the season of Halloween either Day of the Dead it is The Nightmare Before Christmasso perhaps it was a good time for a new title to celebrate these dates to join the list of content to enjoy in the midst of scares and deaths.

Wendell and Wild It could be that movie that in a few years also becomes a classic. The project that will premiere at the end of October in Netflix is in charge of the creator of Jack Skellington, sallythe Doctor Finklestein and all the inhabitants of Halloween Townnamely Henry Selickwho now joins jordan peele (nope!) for this new and terrifying children’s adventure.

In the United States, the film was rated 13+, due to the violence, substance use, and strong language it contains. (Netflix)

Selick Y peele this new project, whose talent has just been released and where Jordan and his friend, also an actor Keegan-Michael Key (Friends from College), will give voice to the protagonists Wendell Y Wildrespectively, two demon brothers who request the help of a young girl, Kat (lyric ross of This Is Us), to summon them to the Land of the Living.

Before they can fulfill their mission, the brothers must fight against a powerful enemy, the sister Helley (Angela Bassett), who is a demon destroying nun.

“Everyone has demons. My demons have names,” he says. Kat in the advance made known through the social networks of the streaming platform.

Before reaching the screen as a feature film, this project in stop motion It started as an unpublished book of Henry Selick Y Clay McLeod Chapman and was later adapted into a screenplay by Selick and by jordan peelewho has proven to be a great creator of horror stories with productions such as get-out.

For its part, selick, in addition to performing The Nightmare Before Christmas In 1993, he adapted the novel by Neil Gaman call Coraline in 2009, which over the years has also become a fan favorite of the genre.

The film is based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman’s unpublished book of the same name. (Netflix)

In the trailer you can see the seal of peele Y Sellick when showing to Kat reliving the memory of the death of their parents. She was in the back seat of her car when they had an accident and it can be interpreted that perhaps she had part of her responsibility in the altercation that separated her from her parents. After this the young woman was forced to live in a children’s care home run by an evil woman.

The voice cast also includes Angela Bassett (Black Panther), james hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), Both Cardinal (dance with wolves), Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harwood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young (I never), Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood Y Ving Rhames (pulp fiction).

It took seven years to make this feature film. (Netflix)

Also, Bruno Coulaswho wrote the music for the stop-motion film Coralinereturns as composer of Wendell and Wild that will reach the platform netflix the next October 28.

