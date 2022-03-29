Tech News

Weje, a virtual whiteboard to group texts, links, videos, photos and more

By: Brian Adam

In our daily browsing sessions we come across a lot of interesting content, and saving it as a list of links may not be the best idea.

The ideal would be to have a kind of diagrams, with all the content that we find, showing the relationship that they have between them, something that the Weje application manages to do without problems.

It is a Google Chrome plugin that allows us to drag and drop everything we find interesting, all within an online whiteboard where it is possible to edit the content to put arrows and comments, being perfect for school work.

In this video you can see how it works:

At Weje we can create an unlimited number of whiteboards online and use them for free for personal use. Weje Web Clipper helps to increase productivity even more by reducing the time to save website data in Weje Ideas, the blackboard where we can have everything stored in an organized way.

Available at this link, they offer an example of what can be done with the tool, an example that I have captured and put at the top of this article, and that you can verify in this other link.

The use is very simple. Every time we see something interesting, we select it with the mouse and press the right button to save it in our Meje. Once done, we can position it where we want, be it text, photo, text plus photo, video… whatever.

The diagram can be linked with text and arrows so that visitors understand the order of the material, as shown in the example of Weje himself linked above.

