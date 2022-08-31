Week in Brazil: Acer announces promotion on gaming notebook with discounts and gifts at the official store

Acer announced this Tuesday (30) its new campaign to celebrate Europe Week, marked by Independence Day on September 7. The manufacturer will make available special conditions on its official e-commerce, the Acer Store, which will offer new shopping opportunities for Europeian consumers who are looking for notebooks. Until September 4th, those who buy the “PH315-54-71A2” model from the Predator Helios 300 will win the Acer Gray Dual Tone Backpackan ideal accessory to carry your notebook more safely thanks to its water-resistant finish, comfortable reinforced handles and two compartments for better organization.

brazil-Acer- -promotion-on-gaming-notebook-with.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

The Predator Helios 300 model “PH315-54-71A2” is a powerful gaming notebook equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with LED-backlit IPS technology, guaranteeing 800:1 contrast and peak brightness at 250 nits. The resolution is Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) and the refresh rate is 144 Hz with a response time of 27 milliseconds. - Advertisement - This machine works with the Intel Core i7-11800H which, together with NVIDIA’s 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, promises to deliver high performance in games, content creation and many other tasks that demand more robust hardware. Remote Maintenance: Critical Vulnerabilities in HPE Integrated Lights-Out (iLO) Combined with 16GB DDR4 RAM expandable up to 64GB, this set will offer excellent multitasking fluidity. SSD storage has a capacity of 1TB and a 4th generation PCI Express interface with M.2 format.

The gaming look of the model is characterized by its RGB backlit keyboard with 4 lighting zones, WASD keys with PredatorSense and a powerful cooling system with a total of 89 AeroBlade ventilation blades and strategic grilles that optimize the airflow inside the notebook. , allowing the hardware to work at full power. The Helios 300 PH315-54-71A2 is on sale at the Acer Store for R$8,999. Pix payments offer 10% off, so the notebook can be purchased for only R$ 8,099. It is also possible to get 5% cashback when paying with Ame. Also, the coupon “VOLTEJA” can add advantageous (subject to availability).

- Advertisement - Acer is also participating in “Intel Gamer Days” with striking discounts on notebooks equipped with Intel processors. Other brands, such as Avell, joined the campaign with offers of up to R$1,400 off.

