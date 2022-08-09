“Wedding season”, the new romantic Netflix production seeks to break social conventions

Today women and men look beyond “they lived happily ever after” it seems that some films still carry these themes to their s, although they seek to give a twist to the theme and wedding season is proof of it.

The new comedy shows current characters, that is, an independent woman, obsessed with work and who wants to develop professionally but in the end falls into the net of love.

This feature film is directed by Tom Dey and the screenplay was written by Shiwani Srivastava. (Netflix)

The film that premiered this weekend features Asha Maurya is a career-oriented independent woman with no spare time, who has a mother who has created a profile for her daughter behind her back.

When asha When she finds out, she asks the mother to delete said profile and she tells her that she will only do it if she agrees to date and attend weddings to find her Prince Charming, something that the young woman accepts.

Asha (Pallavi Sharda) Y ravi (Suraj Sharma) They meet on a blind date arranged by their respective parents, who are desperate to see their children married. Both, fed up with this dynamic, make a pact: since it is wedding season, they will go to each one of them together and pretend to be dating. However, what begins as a deception gradually turns into an unexpected romance for both of them.

ravi he’s an MIT graduate, an aspiring DJ, and also helps his parents with the restaurant next door. asha Y ravi They have an appointment arranged. They realize that they are not interested in each other. But, to avoid being interrupted by nosy aunts and their parents,

This feature film has an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Netflix)

This feature film with a cast 90% rooted in the Indiashows subplots such as the clash of traditions, talks about multiculturalism and interracial relations in today’s United States and about the new customs of young people raised in USA.

However, it also emphasizes how in the middle of 2022 there is still a tradition in some cultures about arranged marriages while seeking to show female independence, interracial weddings, which are shown naturally.

The story shows the ancient tradition of arranged marriages. (Netflix)

The cast of characters features some notable actors of southern descent from Asia. Sherda (Tom & Jerry, Lion) plays the workaholic female lead. Sharma (The life of Pi) interprets ravia “genius from MIT” who takes a step away from work and gets in touch with himself.

Other notable cast members include Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek) as the father of asha, ari afsar (hamilton) as the sister of Ash, Priya, Sean Cleier (Ant-Man and the Wasp) What Nickthe husband of Priya, Veena Sood (Virgin River) like the mother, Suneeta Y Manoj Sood (Snowpiercer) as the father of ravi, Dinesh.

The wedding season marks Shiwani Srivastava’s debut as a screenwriter. Srivastava also co-wrote the animated film diya for ReelFX, which is currently in development. The movie was directed by Tom Deybest known for romantic comedy Failure to Launch. Matt Code (Most Dangerous Game), Brian Grazer (Arrested Development) Y Ron Howard (Arrested Development) are executive producers, with Ryan M. Murphy, John Rhodes Y Swati Shetty as producers and Julie Strifler as an associate producer. Courtney Mitchell (The Handmaid’s Tale) was in charge of costume design.

wedding season joins a long list of romantic summer movies from Netflix which has included Persuasion, Wounded Hearts, Hello, goodbye and everything that happened Y Love and Gelato.

