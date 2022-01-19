WeCrashed debuts on Apple TV + on March 18: the trailer for the drama series

With a trailer posted on the Apple TV YouTube channel, Apple announced that WeCrashed will debut on the streaming platform on March 18. The TV series will consist of eight episodes during which the direction of John Equa and Glen Ficarra will retrace the rise and the ruinous crash of WeWork, a “bubble” from 75 billion dollars.

Also in the cast Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann, wife of WeWork co founder Adam Neumann played by Jared Leto. The mini-drama series airing in March on Apple TV + takes its title from the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. WeCrashed marks Jared Leto’s return to the small screen, where he achieved notoriety as the lead opposite Claire Danes in ABC’s brilliant but brief 90s high school drama. My So-Called Life.