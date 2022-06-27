Websites to find weekend getaways

We all love those web pages where you can buy at lower prices on the internet, right? Usually these sites what they do is to collect offers from different online storesso that in this way the user can choose the most appropriate price.

And now with the holidays closer than ever, it would not be bad to know some websites that serve to get the best deals, especially for weekend getawaysso read on if you like the idea of ​​taking an express trip.

skyscanner

We start with one of the most classic and secure options within this category, and that is that Skyscanner has more than 20 years of experience in the business, allowing you there find the best deals based on information collected from dozens of pages.

Once you are inside its official page, go down a bit until you find the section of Plan your next getaway. There you can select the place where you would like to go for the weekend and choose the hotel that best suits your needs.

booking.com

Booking.com is another of the platforms that manages the largest number of users worldwide, and fortunately from here you can also access to a special section for you to plan your weekend getaway. The first thing you should do is enter the website, then scroll down slightly until you come across a box that indicates Take the trip of your dreams with the Getaway Offer.

kayaking

Kayak is an equally interesting website, being another super popular metasearch engine to compare flight prices. The thing is that you enter the official Kayak page, you can position yourself on the different tabs that are in the left panel and click on Explore.

When you are redirected to the new window, you will see an enlarged map with hundreds of points, which represent a city and the price of the plane ticket will appear next to it. You will be able to move freely on the map, in case you want to make a getaway to a destination that is outside the country or that is not so close.

catch it

It’s time to talk about a site that is not especially dedicated to getting flight deals, but in fact is also able to gather offers for type of events, concerts, activities, restaurants, among other things which you can take advantage of in case you do not want to travel too far.