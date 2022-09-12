Website with more than 100 thousand historical maps to explore

For more than 30 years, David Rumsey has dedicated part of his life to collecting maps, of which he currently has a total of 100,000 models between sea ​​charts, wall maps, pocket maps, atlases and globes of different parts of the world. We have talked about some of their maps in this link.

In 1996, Rumsey made the decision to digitize his collection and make it available to the public through his . davidrumsey.comwhich over time has received different awards.

- Advertisement -

So too, Rumsey has a Blog in which visitors can have the opportunity to learn in depth the history of some maps that are part of the collection.

The blog also brings you up to date on the latest supplemental material, as well as websites that offer similar material.

On the other hand, David Rumsey’s website has a series of tools that facilitate the management and visualization of the different maps that you can find. Among the most prominent are:

Moon Viewer

- Advertisement -

This refers to a default collection viewer where you will find thumbnails of the different maps offered by the website.

By clicking on any of them you will be taken to another page where you will have the opportunity to use the tools that Luna Viewer offers you to appreciate the map in greater detail. using zoom, viewing it full screen and even rotating it.

So you will also have categories on the left side of the screen that will facilitate your navigation through the collection, as well as a seeker located at the top to insert keywords that make your search more precise.

- Advertisement -

Added to this, Luna Viewer gives you the possibility to download the imageswhich you can do in different resolutions and even create widgets that make it possible to embed one of these maps in a web page.

Remember that to see impressive photos of the moon you have the article The five best and largest photos of the Moon published on the Internet.

Georeferencing v4

This refers to a recently added functionality on the page, which allows you to look at historical maps and overlay them on modern maps.

Although not all maps are georeferenced, the tool gives you the possibility to carry out this task.

In this way, Georeferencer makes it easier for experts and amateurs of history and geography to observe the changes experienced in a region over time.

MapRank

This refers to a very useful tool that allows the search of digitized historical maps with respect to a point marked on a current map.

Located on the right side you will see a column with all the historical maps associated with the geographical point that you have marked on the world map.

When you move the cursor over one of these, a square will be displayed on the map indicating the size of the area covered by the historical map so that you can establish a contrast between the two.