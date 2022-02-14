Website to see high quality images of the planet Mars

Space has always been something that has amazed millions of people, who have had the opportunity to appreciate the most interesting objects in this vast place through images obtained by the most powerful telescopes.

So too, there are the images of planets like Mars, taken by the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers.

These vehicles were sent to explore the surface of the red planet and capture the experience in high-quality photoswhich you can now have the opportunity to observe through the Aerobrowser website.

It is a visualizer launched by matt brealeywhich can be accessed from almost any browser (Chrome, Mozilla, Opera) both on mobile devices and computers.

As a user, once you enter the Aerobrowser page you will have the opportunity to carry out all these actions:

Group the photos according to the available categories (camera, instrument and sun, which refers to the Martian day). Likewise, you will be able to convert the number of suns into Earth days, a function that will be very useful for those of us who do not live on Mars.

Adjust the image quality automatically based on the resolution of the screen from where you are viewing the images.

Generate multimode views of the stereo pairs.

Generate animated sequences.

Mosaic the subimages to form a box.

Generate zoomable panoramas.

See the frames through different filters.

View 3D maps generated by the MAHLI instrument.

Added to this, Aerobrowser will give you access to a large number of 3D models of the surface of Mars so you can admire them in excellent quality, although it should be noted that this you won’t be able to do it from a Safari browser.

Click HERE to access the Aerobrowser website and start enjoying the best images of the red planet right now.