Tech News

Website to see high quality images of the planet Mars

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Space has always been something that has amazed millions of people, who have had the opportunity to appreciate the most interesting objects in this vast place through images obtained by the most powerful telescopes.

So too, there are the images of planets like Mars, taken by the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers.

Read:

How does burning COV tokens work on PrimeXBT?

These vehicles were sent to explore the surface of the red planet and capture the experience in high-quality photoswhich you can now have the opportunity to observe through the Aerobrowser website.

It is a visualizer launched by matt brealeywhich can be accessed from almost any browser (Chrome, Mozilla, Opera) both on mobile devices and computers.

As a user, once you enter the Aerobrowser page you will have the opportunity to carry out all these actions:

  • Group the photos according to the available categories (camera, instrument and sun, which refers to the Martian day). Likewise, you will be able to convert the number of suns into Earth days, a function that will be very useful for those of us who do not live on Mars.
  • Adjust the image quality automatically based on the resolution of the screen from where you are viewing the images.
  • Generate multimode views of the stereo pairs.
  • Generate animated sequences.
  • Mosaic the subimages to form a box.
  • Generate zoomable panoramas.
  • See the frames through different filters.
  • View 3D maps generated by the MAHLI instrument.

Added to this, Aerobrowser will give you access to a large number of 3D models of the surface of Mars so you can admire them in excellent quality, although it should be noted that this you won’t be able to do it from a Safari browser.

Click HERE to access the Aerobrowser website and start enjoying the best images of the red planet right now.

Previous articleThe 3rd generation iPhone SE would have already entered production
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Website to see high quality images of the planet Mars

Space has always been something that has amazed millions of people, who have had the opportunity to appreciate...
5G News

The 3rd generation iPhone SE would have already entered production

Although it may not be one of the most anticipated Apple releases of the year, without a doubt...
Tech News

Una industria en manos de TSMC y las fábricas asiáticas: el mapa de la producción mundial de chips

Corren buenos tiempos para los fabricantes de semiconductores. Y es que no solo tienen vendido de...
Apps

The best apps to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2022

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.