Webmin admin tool: Release 2.0 is five years late

2.0 brings some improvements to the open source browser-based tool. However, the paradigm shift indicated in 2016 does not materialize.

Version 2.0 of the free server management software Webmin has been d. Chief developer Jamie Cameron announced this at GitHub, among others. The open source tool allows the istration of entire Linux and Unix servers or specific services via a web interface.

Webmin 2.0 is mainly dedicated to maintaining the browser-based Linux admin tool. Among other things, it now enforces HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) policies when SSL is enabled. In addition, the redirection from HTTP to HTTPS has been improved, the developers write in the full change log on their website.

In addition, several Webmin versions can be run simultaneously on systemd-based operating systems. In addition, the themes have been revised and a temperature display for AMD processors has been installed.

Long announced, less delivered

In the “Webmin 2.0 development road map” published in 2016, the developers were still thinking about more fundamental changes. At that time they also announced that they wanted to publish new major releases every year in the future, but that they could only do this if they got more support from the developer community. In the six since then, however, only minor releases have appeared.

Webmin is largely written in Perl and is licensed under the BSD license. Webmin 0.1 was released in 1997, Release 1.0 followed five years later in September 2002. Webmin 2.0 is now appearing almost exactly 20 years later. The source code is available at Github. In the course of its development, security vulnerabilities in Webmin made headlines time and again until recently.

