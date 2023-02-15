WebKit security flaw fixed by update

- Advertisement -

WebKit is a navigation engine open source web and also a Mac OS X framework that was used to build applications. From there Safari, Dashboard, Mail and others were born. Like any program, it is susceptible to being attacked by different malware and to having defects that can be exploited. This is what happened with the last exploit discovered that made its use unsafe. But thanks to the latest update of Safari and macOS, this problem it has been solved.

Safari 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1 resolve WebKit issue

On many occasions, Apple’s intermediate updates are intended to improve performance and even correct errors, but what is usually done is also to correct certain bugs that compromise security. This is precisely what has happened right now. The existing problem in the form of a WebKit exploit, It has been fixed by the update.

Remember that macOS 13.2, was released with more than 20 security fixes. Which prevent apps from accessing sensitive user data, executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and more. The update also introduced the ability for users to set a physical key as their Apple ID two-factor authentication method.

This exploit or security hole has been exploited very intensively by attackers and that is why Apple wanted to fix it as soon as possible. Keep in mind that what was achieved was that the processing of maliciously created web content could lead to the arbitrary code execution.

Therefore, it is highly recommended and almost mandatory to update to these new versions of Safari and macOS Ventura. Now, those of you who can’t upgrade should know that users running older versions of macOS can also get the patch for the same security exploit. This is because Apple has also released Safari 16.3.1 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey. As expected, the update includes the same security patches that come with macOS Ventura 13.2.1.

Don’t think about it and update as soon as possible to have a device, not only reliable but also totally safe. You can do it by going to settings-information-software update in the case of the iPhone and on the Mac by going to the Software Update menu.