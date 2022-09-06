Webinar series for software developers on data protection: Book cheap now!

Two half-day online training courses convey the basic knowledge in a practical way so that can make data -friendly decisions right from the start.

On October 20th and 27th, the voonze Academy will host a two-part webinar for software developers on the subject of data protection. Using practical examples, the offer conveys the basic knowledge required to make data protection-friendly decisions right from the start. It is aimed at everyone who has to make data protection decisions in the development cycle: software and system architects, developers, programmers, product managers, project managers, risk managers, software testers, requirements managers, scrum and other agile teams.

The webinar series was designed against the background that fines and a loss of reputation are threatened if software violates data protection laws. The later in the development process data protection is taken into account, the more expensive and time-consuming the repairs are. The requirements of data protection are easy to implement if they are already taken into account in the architecture.

Architectural decisions and implementation

The first webinar is entitled “Data protection and software architecture”: Here participants learn

the basic principle of data protection

the distinction between data protection and IT security

the principles of “Privacy by Design”

the data types: personal, anonymous, pseudonymous

know privacy-friendly architectures

Pattern for implementing data protection

Principles of the GDPR and their impact on development

The second webinar deals with data protection implementation in detail. One learns

about the rights of those affected and how to fulfill them without stress

what disturbs data protectionists about AWS, Azure & Co. and how to respond

minimal security measures

confident handling of data breaches

Finally, this webinar looks at developers as data subjects. It’s about data protection for employees and data protection in development tools.

It’s worth booking early

The speaker at both webinars is Johannes Endres, consultant for data protection and information security at Althammer & Kill and former editor-in-chief of c’t and voonze online.

The webinar series costs EUR 249 including the early bird discount up to and including September 22 (all prices including VAT), after that EUR 299. Both webinars are also part of the Heise Academy subscription. For currently 495 euros, you get a flat rate with around 100 webinars per year, access to over 80 video courses on IT topics and a personal learning environment with many functions.