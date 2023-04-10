WebGPU: The new API for high-performance graphics on the web

The Chrome team has announced the release of WebGPU, a new API for web graphics that significantly improves the performance of 3D graphics and parallel computations. This API is the result of years of development and offers significant benefits, such as significantly reducing the JavaScript workload for the same graphs and improvements of more than 300% in machine learning model inference.

What is WebGPU?

WebGPU is an API for the web that offers greater accessibility to modern hardware capabilities, allowing rendering and compute operations to be performed on a GPU, similar to Direct3D 12, Metal, and Vulkan. Unlike the WebGL family APIs, WebGPU offers access to more advanced GPU features and provides first-class support for general GPU compute. The API is designed with the web platform in mind, with an idiomatic JavaScript API, promise integration, support for importing videos, and a polished development experience with excellent error messages.

The launch of WebGPU

This API has been released in version 113 of Chrome, available on ChromeOS, macOS and Windows. Although it is expected that its compatibility with other platforms will be expanded throughout the year. The Chrome team has indicated that this version is just the beginning and that they are working on delivering more advanced features in future updates. Additionally, developers are encouraged to submit requests to add more functionality to the API.

Contributions and collaboration

WebGPU is the result of a collaborative effort by the W3C “GPU for the Web” group, which includes contributions from major companies such as Mozilla, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft. After six years of development, with 90 contributors, 2,000 commits, and 3,000 issues, since the initial design in 2017, the first implementation is now available in Chrome. Support for Firefox and Safari is expected soon.

What does it mean for the future of the web?

WebGPU marks a significant change in the way computing and graphics operations can be performed on the web. The API enables greater accessibility to modern hardware capabilities and provides higher performance for rendering and computation operations on the GPU. Additionally, the API is designed specifically for the web platform, making it highly accessible and easy to integrate with other web technologies.

In the not too distant future, this API may change the way web applications are developed and used. We may see more web applications using complex graphics and calculations, previously found only in desktop applications. The API can also help bridge the performance gap between web and desktop applications.

More information at developer.chrome.com and github.com.