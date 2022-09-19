Web tips: economy routes, quantum computing, decision-making methods

These web tips will help you find fuel-efficient routes, make better s, and learn more about quantum in a fun way.

Drive fuel-efficiently

maps.google.de

Google Maps In addition to the shortest and fastest route, it can also calculate the route with the lowest predicted fuel consumption. In the coming weeks, Google plans to gradually make the update available to all users. In Europe, the function is initially limited to routes within Germany. Other countries are to follow later this year.

According to Google, it uses static and dynamic factors to calculate the most economical way. For example, routes with high traffic density at the time the route is calculated are avoided. The static factors include the topography, the permitted maximum speeds and structural features such as traffic lights or road bumps to calm traffic.

maintain qubits

quantumai.google/education/thequbitgame

The Qubits Game is first of all nothing more than an English language browser game. It’s about harvesting more and more bits from a growing pile of qubits, i.e. reading out the quantum state of the qubits. The more bits you collect, the more information the qubits can store, the faster they generate information, and so on — a nice, nicely designed pastime.

The game comes from the quantum computing pioneer Google, which provides it with a small (English-language) quantum encyclopedia. She explains what quantum computing is all about. So you learn a few basics of this branch of computer science, so to speak. The game pauses while reading the encyclopedia. If you want to learn more about the subject, you will find links to further articles. Incidentally, you can safely exit the game and continue playing later – the browser saves the game status.

better decide

untools.co

openpracticelibrary.com







Product designer Adam Amran says in the description of his English language website Untoolsthat he gets paid for “good thinking”.

Over time, he has identified 22 methods that help solve problems, make decisions and understand systems – from the Eisenhower matrix to second-order thinking. He introduces them all in detail. The “Tools Guide” is also useful, in which he outlines the use case for a good dozen of the tools with just one question each.

While the Untools are well suited for lone fighters, the Open Practice Library about team processes. The Innovation Labs of the software manufacturer Red Hat operate the website. It originally documented the practices and principles by which Red Hat, together with customers, drives its software development processes. Anyone can now add their own entries to the English-language library. It has grown to 155 entries, which are no longer just about software development, but about product development and team culture in general.

The library organizes its entries based on the principles of discovery, options, delivery and foundation. Discovery processes start with the current state and should help to ask the right questions about the results, such as: “What problems do you want to solve and for whom?” This includes, for example, the Lean Canvas, an extremely compact business model. Options processes revolve around questions such as, “What are the team’s capabilities? What do you need to achieve the desired outcomes?” Action Steps and Dissent Cards are among the tools in this category. Delivery practices such as blameless postmortem or guerrilla testing aim to implement the options decided upon and to obtain feedback from users and stakeholders. Finally, foundation processes are intended to help create a team culture and collaborative environments. This includes methods such as daily stand-ups.

