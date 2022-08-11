Web framework: Asynchronous interface and views at Django 4.1

Version 4.1 of the web offers an to the ORM and can also define asynchronous handlers for class-based views.

Although a new main version of the Python-based web framework was only released about six months ago, the development team at the Django Software Foundation has already presented version 4.1 of the next release. Despite the apparently small version jump, some new features have been added and there is also a discontinuation.

End of mainstream support for last major release

Version 4.0 of Django, which was only released in early December 2021, has now reached the end of mainstream support, according to statements in the developer blog. The last version 4.0.7 with minor bug fixes was released at the same time as the current 4.1 release. However, the development team announces that they will continue to provide security updates and patches for Django 4.0 until April 2023. At the same time, they advise everyone to upgrade before then to be protected against security issues.

Django 4.1 supports Python versions 3.8, 3.9, and 3.10. The developers of the Django team strongly recommend that you only use the latest version of the respective series, as they only officially support it. Among the innovations in version 4.1 is an asynchronous ORM interface. ORM stands for Object-relational Mapping, a technique for converting data between relational databases and object-oriented programming languages. With this programming technique, objects can be mapped to the structures of a relational database.

Furthermore, programmers now have the option of defining asynchronous handlers for class-based views. Django can automatically find asynchronous views and then execute them in an asynchronous context. To learn more about Django’s asynchronous support and how best to use asynchronous views, read the online documentation at Asynchronous Support.

Accessibility in Form Rendering

To help users with screen readers and other assistive technologies, new <div> -based form templates available. These are intended to provide more accessible navigation than the older templates. This allows developers to correctly group related controls, such as option lists, into arrays. The Django team strongly recommends the new templates, which will also become the default rendering style for forms starting with version 5.0 of Django when a form like {{ form }} is output in a template. To facilitate adoption of the new output style, the default form and form set templates are now project-level via preference FORM_RENDERER configurable.

Detailed information on the supported Django versions as well as a roadmap of the upcoming releases can be found on the project’s download page. Installation and quick start instructions are also available on the website.