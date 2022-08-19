Web development: Ktor 2.1 brings new command line tool for Linux and macOS

Three new beta tools are included in the web framework, including a line tool for creating new application templates.

The tool manufacturer JetBrains released Ktor version 2.1 four months after the main version 2.0. The open-source web framework for building asynchronous client and server applications new features and bug fixes as well as three beta features: a command line tool, a Yeoman generator, and a Gradle deployment plugin. In addition, the markup language YAML can now be used to configure Ktor applications.

Command line tool as a beta feature

Until now, Ktor offered two different ways to create new application templates. This worked both with the IntelliJ IDEA environment and with the Ktor Project Generator at start.ktor.io. In version 2.1, a command line tool created in Kotlin/Native is added as a third option. The tool, which is in beta status, is currently only available for macOS and , with Windows support to follow at a later date.

In addition to the previous possibilities, the command line tool not only creates a Ktor server application, but also downloads a Java Development Kit (JDK) if none is installed. In a blog entry, the development team demonstrates the use of the new tool: ktor generate {projectName} creates a new project that can then be run.

Support for Yeoman and deployment via Gradle

As a further beta feature, Ktor 2.1 can be used with the cross-library scaffolding tool Yeoman. The new Yeoman generator is available for this command line tool. To use it, an installation of Yeoman is required, which in turn requires an installation of Node.js and the Node Package Manager npm. Also in beta status, Ktor 2.1 offers a new Gradle plugin for deploying Ktor applications. In the future, the Ktor team plans to add support for Maven as well.

All new features and bug fixes in Ktor 2.1 can be found in the YouTrack overview. An entry on the JetBrains blog sheds light on the beta functions.

