Web browsers August 2022: Chrome maintains its lead followed by Edge

Five months after the last measurements that we echoed, we can say that the situation of the desktop web little has changed. continues to dominate clearly, Microsoft Edge consolidates in second position, Safari remains as third option despite not officially having a presence beyond macOS, and Firefox remains in fourth position, which is not enough for an application in its category. .

If the data for 2022 is compared with that of the previous month, the conclusion reached is that Chrome has grown at the expense of the rest and that Microsoft Edge has managed to catch the crumbs that the first has been leaving. Google’s browser has gained a 1.19% share to accumulate 67.33% and Microsoft Edge remains practically the same, increasing its share by only 0.05% to reach 10.91%. The rest of the big ones lose share, 0.14% Safari to monopolize 8.83%, 0.67% Firefox to have to settle for 7.4% and Opera falls from 3% to lose 0.21 % and have only a 2.86% share.

As we can see, basically the situation remains the same as in previous months, with a Chromium that accumulates around 80% share. Safari can be considered as an alternative to the technology promoted by Google, but we must not forget that it is also the father of Blink, the rendering engine used by Chromium, so the only full alternative that exists is a Firefox that, despite of its constant improvement, it is not managing to translate that into an improvement in its user quota.

on mobile three quarters of the same in a scenario in which users tend to stick with the option that comes pre-installed. Here Chrome also has a clear leadership by monopolizing a 65.04% sharewhich is normal if we take into account that it is the particular “Internet Explorer” of mobility as it comes pre-installed in the vast majority of Android implementations present in mobiles.

Behind Chrome is Safari, whose share of 24.59% it’s pretty solid in not allowing Apple to change the rendering engine for alternative web browsers. Then there are Samsung Internet with a 4.81% share, Opera with 1.82% and RC Browser with 1.21%. Firefox’s situation on this front is pretty bad accumulating only 0.52% (and this is said by a user of the application).

In short, very little has changed on the web browser front on both desktop and mobile. As we have already said, possibly the most worrying thing is the situation of Firefox, the only full alternative to Chromium that is still holding up with some strength. On the other hand, the data has long supported Microsoft’s decision to switch its own technology in favor of Chromium.