Web browser: Chrome 104 removes support for old macOS versions

- Advertisement -

To continue using the chrome- -has-saved/">Chrome browser, Mac users may need to update the operating system. Google refers to security.

Google is no longer developing the Chrome browser for old versions: The latest version 104 now requires at least macOS 10.13 High Sierra, which means that the previous support for macOS 10.12 Sierra and OS X 10.11 El Capitan ends at the same time. Mac users of these old versions must update their operating system in order to be able to continue using Chrome, Google points out.

Google points to a lack of Apple support coverage As a reason for the step, Google points out that the operating systems are long outside of Apple’s support window. However, it is “essential to ensure security” to run the browser on a supported operating system, according to the developer. However, macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.14 Mojave – which still run Chrome 104 – have long stopped receiving security updates from Apple. macOS 10.15 Catalina is also likely to drop out of coverage soon. There is no clear update promise for Apple’s operating systems. Apple is only continuing to develop its own Safari browser for the operating systems that are still supported, and from autumn macOS 11 Big Sur will be the new minimum requirement. Owners of old Macs currently have the option of switching to another major browser such as Firefox or Microsoft Edge, both of which will continue to receive updates but require at least macOS 10.12 – but are no longer intended for OS X 10.11. All Macs that support macOS 10.12 can also be updated to macOS 10.13. The DJI Mini 2 is now official: features, price and release date macOS 10.12 and older before the software end Support for macOS versions prior to 10.13 High Sierra will soon shrink significantly anyway: With Apple’s development environment Xcode 14, which is scheduled for autumn, developers can no longer create software for OS X 10.9 Mavericks, OS X 10.10 Yosemite, OS X 10.11 El Capitan and macOS 10.12 Sierra write.

