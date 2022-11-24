Web API development in practice: The Heise webinar series

In November, those interested can continue their education on the subject of Web-API. The five part webinar series explains how to build, secure, test and manage APIs.

Designing and deploying an API that engages and encourages software developers to collaborate is no easy task. From November 17th to December 15th, the webinar series “Web API Development in Practice” will explain exactly how to do this.

Lars Röwekamp and Arne Limburg from Open Knowledge GmbH will guide you through the API jungle and incorporate a lot of their own experience in the field of software development and the conception of enterprise architectures. The webinar series uses practical examples to convey concentrated practical knowledge from the field of API development in five consecutive online training courses, each of which lasts one morning:

November 17: API Design – How to get it right the first time

November 24: API Security – Attack scenarios and prevention explained in detail

December 1st: API Testing – Testing strategies for public and non-public API

8 December: API Management – API Rollout, API Monitoring and API Gateways

15 December: API Best Practices – Known APIs under the magnifying glass (role models and pitfalls)

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros. If you want to book all five dates at once, you can save a lot with a combined ticket for €595 compared to buying them individually.

All five dates are also part of the subscription to the digital learning platform voonze Academy. So if you are interested in IT topics beyond the webinar series, you can also secure the annual subscription for the introductory price of €495 – including access to currently over 80 online courses and over 90 other webinars per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and live coding, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with the recordings and all materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat, and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. After the dates, each participant will receive a certificate.

