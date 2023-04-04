5G News
Weather app faces iPhone issues; Apple investigates the situation

Weather app faces iPhone issues; Apple investigates the situation

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Weather app faces iPhone issues; Apple investigates the situation
O weather app from the apple it’s not working us iPhones. The information comes from the 9to5Mac portal, which reported the fact that the app is not operating for those using apple cell phones. However, the Apple Watch version continues to work normally for users and does not appear to have been affected.

The Cupertino giant, in turn, is already aware of the problem and is investigating what may have happened to the smartphone application. Company support shows that forecasts for the next hour are unavailable in Alaska, but the situation is moving beyond that location.

Another detail worth mentioning is that the problem is happening regardless of the iOS version, since both users with versions 16.4 and 16.3.3 are experiencing this same scenario. In this sense, it is not possible to find even previous information about the weather in the application.

Interestingly, this comes a week after a situation involving the former Dark Sky, which was acquired by Apple in 2020 and discontinued on Android. Subsequently, the application ended up being discontinued for Apple devices at the end of last year and some of its functions were integrated into the company’s weather app.


Even so, Dark Sky made a brief return to the App Store last week, only to disappear from the store again. Despite having received the resources, Apple’s weather forecast application still lacks some functions, such as rain notification.

