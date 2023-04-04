Weather app faces iPhone issues; Apple investigates the situation

O weather app from the apple it’s not working us iPhones. The information comes from the 9to5Mac portal, which reported the fact that the app is not operating for those using apple cell phones. However, the Apple Watch version continues to work normally for users and does not appear to have been affected.

The Cupertino giant, in turn, is already aware of the problem and is investigating what may have happened to the smartphone application. Company support shows that forecasts for the next hour are unavailable in Alaska, but the situation is moving beyond that location.