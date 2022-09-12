Wear OS receives news: Bitmoji and the Google Keep application arrive

- Advertisement -

It is very clear that Google is betting very strongly on offering important and constant innovations for its operating system Wear OS. This is due to the fact that in a short time the Pixel Watch will be a reality in the market and, in addition, to the commitment of heavyweight companies such as Samsung that are now using this development. Well, new additions have been known for this work that are interesting.

The fact is that the creator of Android is closing the gap with Apple’s operating system for its smart watches (called watchOS), and this is being done both by the arrival of applications to offer more options to users, and to achieve a much better customization of the appearance of the screen of the smartwatch that is used.

Bitmojis land on Wear OS

This is a development of the Facer company, and can be obtained free of charge in the Google application store. Basically, it’s a vast collection of cartoons that can be used to give a differential touch to the screens of the wearables we are talking about. With a human aspectyou can even design your own avatar to represent you.

Some options that are striking in the Bitmoji is that you can have different creations displayed depending on the context. Thus, they can vary depending on what time it is, if you are exercising or the weather, since these possibilities are present in the app for smartphones that can now export the caricature to watches with Wear OS. It is important to mention that in order to use this content as a watch face, it will be necessary to have the third version of the operating system we are talking about, and Android 11 or higher on the terminal.

An aesthetic advance that is quite positive and that, surely, more than one fits to fully customize what you see every time you turn on the screen of your smartwatch with the operating system that Google has that is improving significantly lately.

The Keep app is also coming to watches

This is one of the best note apps out there today as it offers a lot of possibilities due to the fact that Google has been developing it for quite some time. With its new deployment in the Wear OS operating system, important functions are achieved, such as the power dictate texts by voice or create lists verification directly on the smartwatch. An example of the latter is your own so you don’t forget anything when you go shopping.

Something very interesting with the arrival of this app is that you can to show on the clock display in standby mode mosaic, so you can view several options at the same time to choose the one that interests you the most. And even compare the contents of the notes you have created with Google Keep. Obviously, this adds a new function to wearables with Wear OS without having to be connected to a smartphone for it.

