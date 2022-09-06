Wear OS receives a renewed Play Store more colorful and full of recommendations

On August 10, during the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Google took the stage to announce the next features that would arrive throughout this year to watches with Wear OS.

Among the novelties announced by Google was the offline navigation of Google Maps on watches, a feature that we still have to wait for, or the store redesigna novelty that has already begun to reach the first watches with Wear OS.

This is the new Play Store for Wear OS

Google Play for WearOS it was revamped with Material You in the summer of last year, embracing a new interface, typography, and navigation that Google has now polished and improved.

The new Play Store that has begun to reach users in stages presents slight changes in the interface, such as the rounded search button is now elongated with a pill design, but the most important change is found on the main screen of the store.

The Play Store home screen for Wear OS now prioritizes discovering new apps. Now we will see access to new collections Y personalized recommendations with a very visual card design that will invite us with its colors to explore its applications.

As we see in the video, as soon as we enter the Play Store of a watch, just below the search button we will begin to see a selection of three applications, personalized recommendations with three applications, all three most popular appsaccess to new collections and finally to the options to see the installed applications and store settings.

Via | 9to5Google