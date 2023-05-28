Wear OS 4 will be more attractive thanks to a function that comes from Android 12

- Advertisement -

We know that Google’s next big update to the platform Wear OS it is not especially far from reaching the market. Google announced the next-gen software alongside the launch of the Pixel 7a at I/O 2023. The company didn’t reveal much about what’s new to expect, but a small feature has been discovered that would make the software user interface more consistent and attractive in smart watches that use the development of the Mountain View company.

A trial version allows you to know this detail

Google has released a preview of Wear OS 4 for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through the Studio emulator, and this has served to show a change that can be most striking for users.

A detailed analysis of the aforementioned preview has revealed a setting that will exist in Wear OS 4 smartwatches: “Enable dynamic theme”. When using this option, the Android Material You color scheme to various parts of the user interface. In this way, the attractiveness is increased and elements that need to be found can be highlighted, in a quick way.

The dynamic theme Material You, which is what we talked about, was introduced in Android 12. Since Wear OS 4 updates watches with versions 11 through 13, adding this feature makes perfect sense.

A good option for Wear OS 4

From the source of the information it has also been noted that once the option is enabled, the Quick Settings menu, Settings page, and various other parts of the Wear OS UI take on the tones and accents of the watch face. However, if a new screen is downloaded from the Play Store, everything changes back to the tonality of this one (this may be because the feature we are talking about is still in development).

In addition, it is expected that Wear OS 4 will include a platform restore and, in addition, that battery life of compatible devices is improved. Another possibility that seems pretty safe is that improved accessibility options will be included, such as a faster text-to-speech engine. Google has also created a new watch face format to help developers create more efficient options for the operating system.

