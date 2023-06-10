Wear OS 4 should let you switch phones without resetting your smartwatch

- Advertisement -

Samsung and Google have teamed up to revive Wear OS by combining it with Tizen, a decision considered a wise move by both companies. However, Wear OS has some annoying limitations, like requiring you to reset your smartwatch when you switch phones. Apparently, Google will address the issue with Wear OS 4.

Recently, Samsung announced the One UI 5 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 5 line and other older models. Among the various improvements and news, there is the possibility of pairing your watch with a new cell phone without resetting it. - Advertisement -

The test conducted by the 9to5Google website shows the pairing process working directly and only requiring you to accept a command on your cell phone. However, the smart watch and smartphone need to be logged into the same Google account for the transfer process to work.

Although it seems simple, the feature is a huge advance in usability, as you won’t have to reset your watch every time you use a new phone. The One UI 5 Watch is based on Wear OS 4, so the functionality should make its way to other non-Samsung smartwatches as well. The South Korean interface should debut on the Galaxy Watch 6 line in July, reaching the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch devices in the same period.