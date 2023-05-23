wear os 4 health tracking news coming this fall

- Advertisement -

will come next fall and will be based on Android 13. The next operating system dedicated to wearable devices, however, was not in the lineup of the Google I/O keynote held last week, and to learn more about its features and functionality, you have to go and sift through the material of the individual sessions.

Therefore, the video posted on YouTube that you can find below in which the developers discuss the news of Health on Android. In particular we talk about beta version of Health Connect – Salute connection in Italian -, data aggregator released by Google in May 2022. The Mountain View company apparently seems to be intending to make this function a “core part of Android“, therefore not an autonomous app but a tool strongly integrated with the entire system. This will happen starting from Android 14.

Translated into practical terms, on Android it should be possible to access Health Connect directly from the smartphone’s Settings menu. Another important aspect that demonstrates the centrality of the project is the fact that Health Connect will be updated at the same time as Google Play System, therefore quickly. Support for the Google Fit Android API will end in late 2024 as part of the Health Connect migration program.

There is also news regarding Health Services, all focused on one greater customization and optimization of data collection. Improvements are also coming for golf lovers – with more and more functions and metrics available – and for the safety with the introduction of additional permissions for all apps that access the sensors in the background.