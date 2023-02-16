Weapon and equipment tips in The Division 2 with all directives activated

If you are a player of The Division 2you will know that there is a mode of directives activated that makes it especially difficult.

Directives make the game more difficult in some way, which means they are not fire-and-forget settings. Each increases experience gained by 25%, adding up to a 125% increase in experience when all five are enabled.

The modifiers are:

– cold skills: Puts one ability on cooldown when the other is activated.

– fog of war renewed– Removes the minimap and directional threat indicators.

– no regeneration– Stops armor regeneration between encounters, but can still be replenished manually.

– gunslinger: Start with no ammo. Enemies killed with hand weapons are the only source of ammunition.

– special ammunition– Gives all your enemies ammunition that affects status, determined by the enemy faction.

Playing with this mode activated is a real challenge, so here is a list of weapons, equipment and kill sets in general that will help you win. Still, it’s important to note that weapon and equipment selection depends on your playstyle and preferences.

Weapons in The Division 2 with all directives activated

a) Assault Rifle – An Assault Rifle with a good balance of accuracy, stability, and damage is an excellent choice for taking on multiple enemies at medium to long range. You may consider the CTAR-21, FAMAS 2010 or the M4A1.

b) Marksman Rifle – A Marksman Rifle is a great choice for long-range engagements and can easily take down enemies with headshots. The M44 Carbine, Model 700, and SVD are all good options.

c) Shotgun – A shotgun can be very effective in close combat, especially when dealing with enemies that are lunging at you. ACS-12 or Super 90 can be great options.

Accessories in The Division 2 with all directives activated

a) Chest – A chest piece with the Unbreakable talent can provide additional survivability in sticky situations. Another good option is the Glass Cannon talent, which increases damage output at the cost of reduced survivability.

b) Backpack: A backpack with the Vigilance talent can provide increased damage output, but only when taking no damage. If you prefer more consistent damage output, you might want to consider the Adrenaline Rush talent, which increases your damage resistance when low on armor.

c) Mask – A mask with the Perfect Spotter talent can help you mark enemies, which can come in handy when facing a large number of enemies. Another good option is the D&H skin, which can provide an additional critical strike chance.

d) Gloves: Gloves with the Perfect Clutch talent can provide additional healing when you deal damage, which can help you stay alive in sticky situations. Alternatively, gloves with the Obliterate talent can provide increased damage output.

e) Sheath: A sheath with the Perfectly Efficient talent can reduce the cooldown of your abilities when using an armor kit, which can be very helpful in maintaining your abilities.

f) Knee Pads – Knee pads with the Perfectly Rooted talent can provide bonus ability damage when in cover, which can be useful when using abilities like the turret or drone. Alternatively, knee pads with the Adrenaline talent can provide increased damage output when low on armor.

Abilities in The Division 2 with all directives activated



a) Turret – A turret can be very useful when dealing with multiple enemies, especially when you are alone. You can use the assault turret to deal damage or the artillery turret for crowd control.

b) Drone: A Drone can provide extra damage or healing, depending on the variant you choose. The Striker Drone can deal damage, while the Fixer Drone can heal you and your teammates.

c) Seeker Mine: A seeker mine can be useful for taking down enemies from cover or dealing damage to a large group of enemies. You can use the cluster seeker mine to deal damage or the airburst seeker mine to disrupt enemies.

Other general tips

Use weapons with high damage per bullet and good accuracy: To deal with the toughest enemies in the extra challenges, you’ll need weapons that deal high damage per bullet you fire and that you can use accurately.

Equip yourself with high level equipment: make sure you have high level equipment and that it has good bonuses in your stats, in order to resist damage from enemies.

Use abilities that allow you to maintain a tactical advantage – Abilities like the Drone, Turret, and Hive can be very useful in maintaining a tactical advantage and helping you stay in control of fights.

Use talents to help you stay alive: Talents like “Unbreakable” or “Bloodsucker” will help you stay alive while fighting tougher enemies.

Make sure you have a variety of weapons – Make sure you have a variety of weapons in your inventory to suit different situations. For example, a sniper rifle can be very useful for dealing with enemies from a distance, while a machine gun can be effective in closer combat.

Use the specialization that best suits your playstyle: Specializations like Sniper, Demolitionist, and Survivor have specific abilities and bonuses that can help you play more efficiently.

Good luck!