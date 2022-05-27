We went to see the first selfie room in Italy, here’s how it went | Video

It is said that the first selfie in history was taken in 1920when a group of photographers from the Byron Company – a Manhattan photography studio – self-portrayed themselves on the roof of the Marceau Studio, on Fifth Avenue, holding a lens of the time (in two, because they were particularly heavy instruments at the time).

Today, over a hundred years later, selfies are the order of the day: according to a study, more than 1000 are taken per second, for a total average of 93 million selfies a day which are disseminated on social networks. A trend that led to the birth of selfie rooms places specially designed to take pictures that promise to make us look great on social media.

THE FIRST SELFIE ROOM IN ITALY

There have been abroad for some years: in the United States there are even franchises that give life to spaces with all different environments, while in Europe the phenomenon is only just beginning. In London there is the Selfie Factory built inside the O2 Arena, e in Italy the first selfie room opened just some time ago in Milan: it is located in Pero, near the Rho fairgrounds in the north-west of the city.

It is an underground space of 250 square meters where 15 different sets are located, including rooms, walls and corners that provide interesting ideas for your shots. A colorful, pop, definitely unreal space ranging from the classic London phone booth to a yellow prison that remembers Orange is the new blackpassing through giant bears, balloons and so on.

The sets are changed throughout the year following the seasons, holidays and events, and around there are various fixed and mobile ringlights that can be adjusted to obtain the lighting you prefer. One hour admission costs 15 euros per person, by reservation, but there are bands that rent it in full to shoot their own music videos.

A SELFIE-CENTERED CAMERA

We decided to take a ride accompanied by the Vivo V23, which is equipped with a front photographic compartment consisting of two cameras a 50 MP with ISOCELL JNV image sensor with autofocus and an 8 MP wide angle, and a lighting with various possibilities that include a double LED for me unedited.

We chose it for this experience because is a smartphone evidently designed primarily for selfies, but it is also not bad for the rest, as we told you in our review. Even at this juncture we found the focus that effectively identifies the eye and the brilliant rendering of the colors that are reproduced well on the 6.44 “AMOLED HDR10 + display performing well.

All the photos were taken with the front camera (those at a distance, with self-timer and tripod). Resolution is good and above all, testing the cameras in various corners of the studio with and without dedicated ringlight lighting, the shots always maintain a certain quality even in light conditions that are not always optimal and with artificial light.

The camera app is intuitive, easy to use, and allows you to switch from one mode to another easily by unleashing the wildcard of the wide angle for group selfies, which in some cases can be useful. In short, the Vivo has proved to be a worthy selfie room companion.

HOW DID IT GO?

While not a selfie lover as such, I have to say that the selfie room experience wasn’t bad at all. Once inside it’s easy to get excited about shooting opportunities that on the one hand, being prepared ad hoc, they are treated in detail, on the other hand, if everyone suddenly began to go there, a problem of originality could arise. Probably also for this reason it is expected that several sets will be changed over the course of the year.

In general, given the low price of the ticket, if you feel inspired it might be worth taking a tour, even if just out of curiosity, and if you go there with more than one friend, you can create interesting variables, perhaps even stories. Basically it is a variegated and multicolored photographic set at an affordable pricewhere surely all the variables that usually risk ruining the shots are eliminated, from the wrong light to the intruders in the background, passing through the out of place objects such as the laundry basket that often peeps out in the infamous selfies in the mirror.

The largest influx is recorded, as expected, at the weekend, so if you want to have it all to yourself or almost, the advice is to go there on a weekday; Unless your goal is to photobomb other people’s selfies or make friends, in which case you can do the opposite.

What do you say, is it an experience that might interest you or have you already tried it? Is there something like this in your city?

Content created in collaboration with Vivo

vivo V23 5G Smartphone, Dual SIM, 6.44 inch, AMOLED, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM, 4,105 mAh battery, Front 50 MP with autofocus (AF), Rear 64 MP with autofocus (AF), 44 W fast charging , Android 12

Amazon

528 € See offer