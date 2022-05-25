We tried Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the impressive role-playing game with Ghibli aesthetics that you can now download

One of the most anticipated mobile RPGs has found its way to your smartphone Android: Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is in the Google Play Store for you to immerse yourself in its spectacular setting created by the legendary Studio Ghibli. High-quality graphics, a plot orchestrated in detail and a multitude of characters to interact with.

It’s been a while since the border between mobile and desktop games has been diluted, not in vain have we seen titles with the complexity and extension of the console land on the touch screens of smartphones. Obviously, a phone will never be at the level of a PS5, Xbox Series X or a PC with a good graphics card, but that is no excuse to enjoy excellent titles. And Ni no Kuni aspires to that Olympus.

Quality has a weight: more than 3 GB

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a game based on high level graphics, with what that means. apart from needing a mobile with a solvent power, the phone must have enough space to fully accommodate the download: 1.2 GB initial and almost 3 GB during the first boot (4.58 GB saved on the mobile after installation). With a curiosity: the game offers entertainment during the initial load through a simple minigame.

Classic cut, set in a detailed epic universe, with the design of Studio Ghibli, six types of protagonists to choose from (customizable), open world to navigate in search of a huge number of hidden mysteries and, ultimately, Ni no Kuni inherits the charisma of classic Japanese RPGs, transferring all that charm to the phone. And it is as it is, do not think that it is just another role-playing game.

Ni no Kuni has been available in Japan for some time, but it has not been until now that NetMarble has adapted the title, along with the texts, to different international languages; including Spanish (the voices are in english). The feeling that you get from playing it is that of entering an anime movie with a certain futuristic cut: it seems unbelievable that Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a free game.

The quality is high, yes, but we must not forget that it is still “free-to-play”. The purchases are present as cosmetic improvements, they also facilitate the evolution within the game. Without this preventing progress more successfully without paying a pennyat least to a moderate level.

After the pre-registration, and after NetMarble enabled the download in the process of activating the servers, they are already operational in Spain. The need for the Internet is one of the drawbacks of Ni no Kuni: you must connect to play.

We find it to be an excellent game all the way around – we’ve tested Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on a Google Pixel 6 and it ran at full quality with barely any heat. The interface adapts well enough to the controls (perhaps a bit complicated when there are many skills), the animations are of enormous quality and the entire game exudes that passion for detail that is seen in the best titles.

Whether you like classic Japanese RPG, or want to lose yourself in an open world with anime graphics, Ni no Kuni is worth the download. It won’t cost you anything.