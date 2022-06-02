We tried Diablo Immortal on Android: classic Diablo flavor in a strong candidate for game of the year

During Blizcon 2018, Blizzard announced that the leap of the Diablo franchise to mobile devices, receiving mostly indifference and some hate by loyal fans of the saga. Four years later and with things somewhat calmer, Diablo Immortal can finally be downloaded and the servers are fully operational. we have tried it.

Diablo Immortal is a pocket Diablo that you can take with you wherever you go on your mobile whose story is between Diablo II from 2000 and Diablo III from 2012. It is a game Free-to-Play, with good graphics, cross-play and with a good amount of digital currencies and aesthetic items that will be expanded with the different seasons.

Download a lot, but you don’t have to wait

The first thing that is necessary to play Immortal Devil is to get hold of it from Google Play, which is not difficult: minimum game requirements are relatively low, being a mobile with Snapdragon 660 with 2 GB of RAM and Android 5.0 or higher. Perhaps the most difficult thing is to find a place for it in the mobile storage, since the 2 GB download from Google Play is only the beginning.

The entire game requires about 10 GB of space, although the good news is that you don’t need to download everything at once. The 10 GB are conveniently distributed in download packages that are downloaded one by one and trying not to saturate your Internet connection.

It’s more, you can start playing while additional downloads are done and if the game detects that it is affecting the stability of your connection, the download will stop until further notice. Many of these packs correspond to different areas of the Diablo universe that you won’t visit until well into the game, while others you won’t even need, such as Chinese or Korean sound assets.

speaking of languages, the game is translated into spanish and we will face putrid defilers, hungry corpses and other creatures with traditional names, although the voices are only available in English, Chinese and Korean.

This is me

By touching the screen Diablo Immortal will automatically connect to the server that has been selected automatically, although you can also manually choose the server between locations in the Americas, Europe, Oceania and Asia. Each of the continents has several servers and it is possible to consult the latency of each one of them to make an informed decision.

The next step is to create your own character, to choose from the main classes of barbarian, mage, demon hunter, monk, crusader, necromancer. Don’t expect as many customization options as in previous Diablo installments, but at least you can entertain yourself for a while by modifying the character’s appearance to make it unique and memorable.

Being a mobile game, customization options they are relatively advanced – definitely more than those of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, being able to change the spacing and position of eyebrows, jaws and cheekbones, for example, among many other elements.

With the character ready, play start tutorial after arriving on a barge at Wortam where it won’t be long before various characters require your help and a good number of little monsters try to end your life.

easy controls

Diablo Immortal is coming to PC sometime today, but it was built with mobile gameplay in mind, which it more than delivers on. The wheel has not been reinvented: with the left thumb you move the character and with the right thumb you will have to hit the appropriate attack for the occasion to finish off the different threats that cross your path. Control is intuitive.

The experience perhaps requires a little more awareness than the intensive mouse clicking of the classic Diablo, but with a fixed view and no possibility to zoom or rotate, there is no room for confusion. There are also not a large number of buttons overlaid on the screen like in other similar games. On the right we will have up to five skills, the main attack and the sporadic contextual button to interact with elements, pick up loot or talk to NPC.

companions of fatigue

Diablo Immortal is an MMORPG and therefore we will meet other players trying to do exactly the same thing that we are doing. Devil Immortal has PVP (fights between players), although we should not fear for our lives while exploring the map, as these types of fights are special events.

As an MMORPG worth its salt, we have the possibility of use a chat to communicate with the rest of the players in the area, in addition to consulting the last words of the NPC on duty, which are not few. Some NPCs – and enemies, for that matter – seem more interested in telling you their war stories than engaging in a battle with you.

Of course, it is possible to form a clan -or “war bands”- and play with your friends (even if they play on other platforms). No friends (in Diablo Immortal)? Then the game itself suggests “recommended” friends who have a similar level to you. Better than Tinder.

Entertaining, at least for a while

Diablo Immortal’s gameplay involves go from site to site cleaning up creatures demonic as the story progresses. It is not necessary to give much to the coconut, because the game itself tells you with some footprints where you should go and, in some cases, even the character can walk to the destination automatically, so you can rest your thumbs.

Of course, like a good RPG, along the way we will meet ever stronger creatures, in larger groups and that will require us to update our equipment and use our skills in a more organized way than simply hitting the attack button over and over again. This will serve us in the first levels, yes.

The game is entertaining and has pretty good graphics, although it will depend on your affinity with this genre of games and the level at which you consider it a sacrilege of the legendary game of two decades ago. With an open mind, it is an entertaining mobile game where you can spend many hours killing animals without having to worry about energy, seeing ads or other typical mechanics in other Free-to-Play games.

The big question is if it’s entertaining enough to get you hooked until the “end” (in quotes because it will predictably expand over time), like the original Diablo games, or if you’ll end up getting tired of the version on the mobile screen. Only you have the answer to that question.