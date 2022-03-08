We tried Apex Legends on Android: the impressive shooter arrives on Google Play in a limited way

One of the online games that has been raising the most expectations since Electronic Arts announced it for mobile phones just started its global tests: Apex Legends is now available for download on Android. That yes, only in a handful of countries: after avoiding the limitations to the installation we have managed to download the game and enjoy the first games.

Apex Legends Mobile is a shooter that combines classics of the genre within its different game modes. It allows access in first and third person, it has different online arenas and even includes a Battle Royale mode; all masterfully combined within the home interface. It will not be for options, that’s for sure: we have been able to verify it.

The wait has been worth it: Apex Legends is a great game

We have not been able to analyze it in depth given the difficulty of accessing the download. Even so, and during the first games that we were able to enjoy (starting tutorial and online confrontations in teams through the Battle Royale mode), the feeling that Apex Legends leaves us on Android is very good.

We have downloaded the game on our Realme GT 2, a phone that we are currently analyzing. The graphic load is at a very good level, the playability is high, the interface is somewhat complex due to the large number of interactive elements (sometimes it’s hard to find the necessary action, which can put us at a disadvantage in the game) and the excitement is kept at the highest level.

Electronic Arts and Respawn have been working for months to make Apex Legends look as good on mobile as it does on other platforms. The title that currently begins its distribution on Android is developed specifically for smartphones and does not support cross-play with computers or consoles; a detail that, although it restricts the possibilities, maintains the level of the games: playing on a computer is easier than on the phone.

We have tested Apex Legends with touch controls and also with a connected physical controller (Stadia) and with the Razer Kishi, the controller that adapts to phones. The bad news is that the game is not yet compatible with physical controllers: Hopefully the developers will add this option as Apex Legends Mobile is ready in all territories.

Fast-paced games anywhere

Our experience with the game has been excellent, always avoiding the inconvenience of accessing through a VPN (we explain later how to access Apex Legends from outside the territories where it has been released). Legendary characters that are unlocked as we advance in level, a very wide range of weapons, own skills that enrich the basic use of weapons and added elements that make the games easier.

Every encounter is exciting. Once paired, and after the relevant landing at the starting point, everything is at the mercy of the skill of the players, how they deal with each of the enemies and the attack strategy. This is fundamental in Apex Legends Mobile: only those who make use of a good strategy will be able to survive as long as possible.

Apex Legends requires a phone of sufficient power; although, since it offers a diverse selection of screen resolutions and settings, should be suitable for a wider range of smartphones. On our Snapdragon 888 phone Apex Legends flows smoothly even at maximum (original) quality. The optimization performed is excellent.

Fast-paced, full of emotion, with a progressive learning curve that allows even the least experienced to fight (becoming an expert is very difficult), the maps are full of secrets and there is not the slightest risk that the games will be deserted in the pairings (They’ve all been fast even though Apex Legends is still in testing.)

How to try Apex Legends Mobile on Android

It has not been easy for us. After many attempts, after downloading the updated APKs along with the OBBs, and despite trying all the usual tricks in soft launches, there was only one way to install and play Apex Legends Mobile: creating a new Google account with an active New Zealand VPN.

Apex Legends requires that the game has been downloaded from Google Play: APKs do not work

We have used Express VPN with the New Zealand servers running – it is the only service that it has given us the minimum latency to work without too much complication (Apex Legends did warn us that latency was high.) If you want to try it on your phone, perform the following steps:

Download Express VPN or try another similar app that has servers in New Zealand, like Tunnel Bear (can be slow, even for Apex Legends session authorisation).

Start the New Zealand server.

Access the settings of your Android and enter the accounts section.

Select “Google” and choose “Create new account”: you will create it in new zealand (that’s why you have to use an appropriate VPN).

(that’s why you have to use an appropriate VPN). Complete the creation process and, without disconnecting the VPN go to Google Play, search for Apex Legends and download it.

go to Google Play, search for Apex Legends and download it. Once installed, start the game.

Sign in with the account of your choice: you do not need to use the one you created on purpose to download Apex Legends. You can use the main Play Games account.

To play Apex Legends you need the New Zealand VPN to be always on. At least until Apex Legends and Respawn complete initial testing and distribute the game in other countries.