We tested the most popular cleaners on Android: what they do and why I would never install one

Cleaners are quite popular on Android, apps that promise make our mobile go faster and put an end to all those residual files that “slow down” our phone. Some of them have millions of downloads and are featured in the most downloaded apps on the Play Store.

We have wanted try some of the most popular cleaners on the Play Store, to tell you what exactly they do and explain why the best cleaner there is is common senseThis type of apps is not too necessary since there are tricks to clean the storage and erase the data that we do not need.

The most popular cleaners

It is enough to do the search for ‘Cleaner’ in the Play Store to verify that there are dozens of applications that promise to clean the garbage from our terminal and do it faster. We have chosen CCleaner, One Booster, AVG Cleaner, Phone Cleaner and Nox Cleaner.

Almost all of them exceed 100 million downloads, have good ratings and are among the most popular in the Play Store. We are going to tell you what each of them does and if it is advisable to install them in our terminal.

CCleaner

CCleaner is one of the most popular PC cleaners and, in its mobile version, it is quite popular. However, its operation is quite similar to that of other cleaners. First, it allows us to “optimize” the device. The only thing this mode does is close apps in the background to free up RAM, something that may even be contraindicated, since a large part of the apps will reopen, expending even more resources and battery.

It also has a quick cleaning option, to clean cache files, empty folders and data from applications such as WhatsApp (audios, images, etc.). It also has a “long-term optimization” option. that removes permissions in the background from apps so that they do not consume resources, notifying that they can stop sending notifications.

CCleaner is one of the least invasive cleaners compared to its rivals, although it consumes resources in the background and constantly invites us to install more apps

Along the way, the app invites us to install a VPN, Avast antivirus, to subscribe to its premium version and performs various “cleanup” tasks in the background. It requires the “device usage tracking” permission, so we are required to give the cleaner quite a bit of private information if we want it to work.

What is useful is the function of analyze duplicate photos, something quite tedious to do manually, although we already anticipate that there are plenty of tools to locate them without giving so many permissions to an app.

AVG Cleaner

AVG Cleaner it’s exactly the same CCleaner app (By the way, the Avast cleaner is also the same app, so there are three of the same) with dark theme. This is a common practice in the Play Store: duplicate an app, rename it and take the positions in the most downloaded apps.

One Booster

As soon as you open One Booster open an ad indicating that there is garbage. An average user, opening a cleaner app and receiving a “clean now” prompt, will most likely click. This announcement takes us to another optimizer with 5 million downloads. In our case we have closed the ad and returned to the app itself.

Here we have four options:

Phone enhancer – Analyze RAM and kill apps in the background. After the analysis, the ad that leads to the other cleaner comes out again and, along the way, invites us to download a few other applications in a not very honest way.

Battery optimizer : does exactly the same thing, deleting apps from RAM.

Security : it does a supposed virus analysis, it took just five seconds in our case, so we are not very clear about what it has “analyzed”.

CPU Optimizer: does the same as all optimization options, delete apps from multitasking.

This app has managed to make me nervous, with misleading ads after pressing each function and constant invitations to download more than questionable apps.

Nox Cleaner

Nox Cleaner exceeds 100 million downloads and its operation is traced to the rest. It promises to speed up the mobile, cool the CPU and save battery, but its three modes do the same. It also has an antivirus function that, in this case, has been tracking applications for a while.

It is quite loaded with ads and we couldn’t get out of some of them, we had to close the app to be able to return to it.

Phone cleaner

We continue with the Phone Cleaner app, which has accumulated more than 50 million downloads. Operation is practically identical to One Booster– “Memory Boost”, “CPU Cooler” and “Battery Saver” functions that do exactly the same thing.

It is capable of eliminating the cache, APK files that we have not used for a long time and temporary files. It also has a mode that search large files, an option that can be useful. Of course, without asking, this app is added to our notification bar with shortcuts for “optimization” functions.

Why not install a cleaner

As you can see, the functions of the cleaners are not entirely true. These apps just remove apps from multitasking and cache to “improve” the performance of your mobile. Android is a system programmed so that apps work in the background, and you only have to delete an app from RAM if we don’t want it to be working (Google Maps, a game, etc.) and delete the cache very occasionally, to release some megabytes.

Apps like Google Files are less invasive and are more useful to delete files that we do not have so close at hand

Regarding duplicate photos and large files, from EuroXliveAndroid we have already taught you how to clean your mobile thoroughly in a safe way, being only necessary to install Google Files to speed up the process. This app has no ads, it hardly requires permissions And, even if it is from Google, it is much less invasive with your privacy.