We tested the Dynabook Portégé X30L laptop: a featherweight with a lot of power

The laptop market is more diverse than ever, and we are not only talking about the large number of manufacturers that have different models on the market, but above all because there are more and more formats that we have access to when using our laptop. But today we look at a laptop It has a traditional format, that of the classic laptop, it is not a two in one, it is not a tablet to which a keyboard is attached, but it is one of the lightest laptops that we have held in our hands in recent times . And all this without giving up the performance we expect from an ideal device to work with.

A laptop of noble lineage

To speak of Dynabook and Portegé is to speak of one of the oldest families of the laptop. These computers have always been synonymous with efficiency and quality, being preferred by thousands of companies and large corporations around the globe, who have always seen in this range of computers the best ally to achieve their most ambitious goals.

A detail that will catch your attention about this laptop, and that you may look for in it, and that is a nod to those business laptops of the 90s, is the Accupoint, a blue dot that we find in the center of the keyboard, and that is nothing more than an alternative method of control to the trackpad or the mouse. This was a fairly common element in laptops a couple of decades ago, and now only the most prestigious business laptops with a greater history behind, as is precisely this Dynabook.

Perfect harmony between power, lightness and resistance

This laptop might seem like a fragile device at first glance, but nothing is further than normal. Because despite having a 13.3 inch screen, it is an extremely light notebook. It only weighs 906 grams, and we can easily hold it in one hand in any situation. Whether we are in a boardroom explaining a strategic plan or chatting with our colleagues, we can hold it with one hand without feeling any fatigue. It’s a shame to put it inside a case because it simply loses all its essence. Its presence is elegant, and together with its featherweight it already tells us very clearly that it is a high-flying laptop.

But not only that, but behind that light character and that sober but minimalist design, we have a laptop that is also very resistant, and can withstand our day to day even in the most hostile environments. Because its casing is designed entirely with magnesium, which not only gives it that extreme lightness, but also great resistance, which certifies with the MIL-STD 810G military standard. So it is very robust, and can withstand accidental blows without any problem without suffering any damage. Precisely the last thing we could expect from such a light and powerful laptop.

Its keyboard has a good separation of keys, it is quite complete, and to put a but, we could say that we would have liked it to have a little more travel on the keys. It is not a spongy keyboard, but of course of quality, it gives the feeling of being a keyboard made to last a long time. The trackpad has a good feel, and great detail. Because it integrates in its upper right corner a small area where it is located the fingerprint reader. Thanks to it we can protect the laptop so that no one else can access it and of course our valuable documents. We especially like how the reader integrates into the Trackpad.

Big performance in a small bottle

It seems incredible that in a profile as thin and light as that of this laptop it is possible to carry all the power of a processor 11th Gen Intel Core, in this case it was the version with a i5-1135G7 at a speed of 2.40GHz, accompanied in turn by an 8GB RAM. Its memory and processor combo guarantees us great performance in all sections, as we have seen. The internal storage is extremely fast, since it is a 256 GB NVMe M.2 PCIe, which is more than enough to work if we have a great backup from the cloud. Logically, the start of Windows 10 is almost immediate.

Graphically it complies well, although we are not fooled, it is not a computer to play the most demanding titles, if graphics chip Intel Iris Xe it does everything we can expect from a good computer in the most common aspects. Therefore, its overall performance is not only as expected editing office files, something that it obviously does easily, but also performing large photo or video editing with great ease, it does everything when expected and as expected, making it the perfect companion for everyday work at all levels. Of course it has a lot of power. Maybe one point to improve is the refrigeration, since it is true that even in a temperate environment we quickly hear the fan running to dissipate heat. But come on, nothing that does not happen in much thicker and especially heavy laptops.

The screen does its job well, it has a good Full HD resolution, 1920×1080, which has a high brightness, so if we work outside or in an area with a lot of natural light, our eyes will not suffer. In this aspect we should not expect an innovative design, the screen edges are quite standard, and in general it is a panel that looks very good, but it is not the most important weapon of this laptop. The battery is another of those outstanding elements, because despite the small size, and especially the weight of less than one kilo, it offers us a fairly respectable autonomy. This is from about 15 hours, which falls somewhat below a standard test, with a medium brightness, but which is more than enough for a whole day of work without having to go through the plug.

Maximum connectivity

Once again we are surprised that despite its slimness and its featherweight, all the connectivity it offers us. Not just because it has a Wifi 6 of a devilish speed, it gave us figures of practically 500 megabytes per second of download in the domestic Wifi, or through Bluetooth 5.1, but also because of the wide connectivity in the form of ports with which it has. We have an Ethernet cable connector, as well as a microSD card slot, there are also two USB 3.1 type C ports, which in turn serve to charge the battery.

We also have two standard USB 3.1 ports, and even a 4K compatible HDMI output, with which we can easily connect to a monitor or television. But one of the aspects that has surprised us the most, for the better, and that also shows us its marked corporate character, is the smart card reader. This means that we can enter the electronic DNI in it, and access a multitude of virtual offices. As well as using corporate cards, which give us access only to certain areas of the company’s servers, or which serve to authenticate us in a more secure environment. It has a photo camera on the front, to make video calls, which has HD resolution, this can be hidden with a sliding cover, to prevent hackers from recording us.

conclusion

This Dynabook Portégé X30L is not a laptop with an extravagant design or a revolutionary form factor. But everything we can expect from a laptop is more than met and most importantly, with the best quality. It is a laptop that is very powerful, but above all it gives us a maximum portability with its featherweight, you have to hold it in your hands to be aware of how light it is. In addition, it has everything you need to become our best companion at the corporate level, with very complete connectivity and very unique elements, such as the smart card reader.

Or the Accupoint, which gives it an extra touch of personality and which in some cases can be a good help to move through the documents. As unique, but, its keyboard, which as we say, we wish it was something fluffier. But for color tastes, and what seems to us a point against, for others it can be something positive. In short, a laptop that does everything well, and that above all you will value positively because it does not weigh anything.

